  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Cartoons Show How ‘Thank You’ Can Be an Empowering Substitute for ‘Sorry’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee
    by Robert Silverman
  5. 5 5
    A Hair Salon Is Fighting The 'Pink Tax' By Making Haircuts The Same Price For Men And Women
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter 

by Kate Ryan

August 23, 2017 at 14:10
Copy Link
Valerie Plame Wilson. Image via crystal.village/Wikimedia Commons.

You’d expect most retirees to pick up gardening or find a bridge club to pass the time in their well-earned leisure years. But in ex-CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson’s case, her hobby of choice is crowdfunding $1 billion to buy Twitter and delete the president of the United States’ account.

With a tweet on that very social media platform, Wilson announced her ambitious goal, squeezing in a dig at Twitter executives in the process. “If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us,” she wrote on Aug. 18, adding, “#BuyTwitter #BanTrump.”

Wilson launched her campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe. The campaign description reads in part:

“Donald Trump has done a lot of horrible things on Twitter. From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm's way. But threatening actual nuclear war with North Korea takes it to a dangerous new level. It’s time to shut him down.”

Wilson has raised less than $20,000 so far, which is pretty far from $1 billion. Even if she does reach her initial goal, it’d still be (as of Wednesday) about $5 billion shy of the necessary amount to buy a controlling stake in the company, Time reports. That being said, a billion-dollar sum would make her Twitter’s largest shareholder and, at the very least, give her a seat at the table.

In response, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told major news outlets in an emailed statement, “[Wilson’s] ridiculous attempt to shut down his first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation.” Twitter has so far declined to comment on the situation.

Of all the causes you could donate money to, this one is probably not the most effective or efficient. On the plus side, Wilson writes in the campaign description that “100% of the balance of proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war” should she fail to reach her billion-dollar goal. As silly as this campaign may seem on its surface, it does raise several thoughtful questions few have taken the time to consider. For instance, why hasn’t Twitter entertained the idea of banning Trump from its platform? Surely, his incitement of hate speech (and plain, unadulterated hate speech) go against community standards.

Of course, Twitter continues to fail spectacularly at weeding out sexist trolls, racist commentary, and death threats, so it’s unlikely they’ll do anything about the president bringing us one step closer to nuclear war. Though there’s something else beyond complacency that might be influencing their decision. According to Bloomberg News, deleting Trump’s Twitter account could cause a $2 billion dip for the company — about one-fifth of its overall value. So it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Trump’s unintelligible tweets disappear anytime soon. In the meantime, we can all do our part by ditching the platform altogether. According to the Atlantic’s Derek Thompson, tweeting is even more useless than you might think.

Oh, and about the whole ex-CIA tidbit: A government official leaked Wilson’s identity as an undercover agent in 2003 during George W. Bush’s first term in office. According to the New York Times, the official leaked her CIA status in an attempt to undermine her husband, Joe Wilson, after he publicly denounced Bush for invading Iraq. In 2008, she published a book with Simon & Schuster titled, “Fair Game: How a Top CIA Agent Was Betrayed by Her Own Government.”

Share image via crystal.village/Wikimedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
Trump

New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi

But there were some positive findings as well. by Tod Perry
Sports

The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit

He better not get too attached to it, however... by Penn Collins
Sports

Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee

“If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.” by Robert Silverman
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter 
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement 5 days ago SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way 5 days ago Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League 5 days ago Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner 5 days ago An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves 5 days ago Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit 5 days ago Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role 5 days ago Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate 5 days ago From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer 5 days ago Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 6 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 6 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers