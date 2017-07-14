The level of hipster cred in the White House took a huge drop in January when the Obamas turned the keys over to the Trumps. Recently, President Obama pointed out the change in a speech inducting Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame: “I’m pretty sure I’m still the only president to listen to Jay-Z’s music in the Oval Office,” Obama said. “Now, that may change at some point, but I’m pretty sure that’s true now.”

The change was also evident in Paris when French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, invited President Trump and his wife, Melania, to a military parade along the Champs-Elysees to celebrate Bastille Day. At the close of the parade, the presidents were treated to one of France’s biggest international exports: the sounds of house music pioneers Daft Punk, played by a military band.

While the military band ripped through dance-floor bangers including “Get Lucky,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “One More Time,” Trump stared at the scene with the bored scowl he usually gives when he isn’t the center of attention. All the while, the 39-year-old Marcon smiled ear to ear, enjoying Daft Punk’s infectious grooves. To add to the discomfort, at the close of the parade, Trump gave Marcon one of the longest and most bizarre handshakes ever forced upon an unsuspecting world leader.

Séquence serrages de mains toniques pour les deux couples présidentiels. #14juillet pic.twitter.com/vunk3yxm5I — franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017

While we’re on the topic, here’s a hot Daft Punk-Trump mashup titled “China.”

Share image via Quenel +/YouTube.