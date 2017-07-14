Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The 7 Photos Of Obama And Babies We All Need Right Now. Like, Seriously
    by Liz Dwyer
  3. 3 3
    Soccer Star Lionel Messi Used His Lavish Wedding To Help The Less Fortunate
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Everyone’s Favorite Orientalist Disney Movie Is Missing A Lead Actor
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  5. 5 5
    Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank
    by Liz Dwyer
  7. 7 7
    Tennis Star Andy Murray Reminds Reporter That Women Exist Too
    by Jeremy Repanich
  8. 8 8
    Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
Trump

President Trump Couldn’t Be More Bored Listening To Daft Punk On Bastille Day

by Tod Perry

July 14, 2017 at 15:55
Copy Link

The level of hipster cred in the White House took a huge drop in January when the Obamas turned the keys over to the Trumps. Recently, President Obama pointed out the change in a speech inducting Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame: “I’m pretty sure I’m still the only president to listen to Jay-Z’s music in the Oval Office,” Obama said. “Now, that may change at some point, but I’m pretty sure that’s true now.” 

The change was also evident in Paris when French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, invited President Trump and his wife, Melania, to a military parade along the Champs-Elysees to celebrate Bastille Day. At the close of the parade, the presidents were treated to one of France’s biggest international exports: the sounds of house music pioneers Daft Punk, played by a military band. 

Image via Quenel +/YouTube

While the military band ripped through dance-floor bangers including “Get Lucky,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “One More Time,” Trump stared at the scene with the bored scowl he usually gives when he isn’t the center of attention. All the while, the 39-year-old Marcon smiled ear to ear, enjoying Daft Punk’s infectious grooves. To add to the discomfort, at the close of the parade, Trump gave Marcon one of the longest and most bizarre handshakes ever forced upon an unsuspecting world leader.

While we’re on the topic, here’s a hot Daft Punk-Trump mashup titled “China.”

Share image via Quenel +/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Used His Lavish Wedding To Help The Less Fortunate

His big day made a big difference for thousands.  by Penn Collins
Education

My Black Stepson Is Proof That Our Schools Put White Culture First

We could raise student test scores by 11% if schools thought more about how everyone learns best. by Andre Perry
Money

This Advanced Lip-Synching Technology Could Be A Huge Obstacle In Fighting Fake News

The technology is uncanny — and incredibly frightening.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
President Trump Couldn’t Be More Bored Listening To Daft Punk On Bastille Day
Recent
Twitter Roasts Donald Trump Jr. For Tweeting Alleged Evidence Of Collusion With Russia 3 days ago Why One Leading Progressive Says It’s OK To Work With Trump 3 days ago Debunking Doomsday 3 days ago ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis May Have Died Of Alcohol Withdrawal  3 days ago Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki 3 days ago The 7 Photos Of Obama And Babies We All Need Right Now. Like, Seriously 3 days ago Creative Dad Couldn’t Afford A Trip To Disney World, So He Recreated A Ride At Home 3 days ago Move Over, Barbie — This Queer Chicana Artist Built Her Own Dream House 3 days ago Why Financial Independence For Millennials Is More Elusive Than It Seems 3 days ago Why Trump Reportedly Threatened To Sue The U.S. Golf Association 4 days ago Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram 4 days ago How People Greet Each Other Around The World 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers