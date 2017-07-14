Recently on GOOD
-
Indian Media Company Gives Its Female Employees Time Off For Their Periods “This is not an embarrassment, this is part of life.”
-
High Schoolers Reveal Sports Arena Has Bilked City Of Money, Possibly Millions And they would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for these meddling kids!
-
Small-Business Owner Learns That Calling Out Trump’s Behavior Is Very Good For Business The risk this store owner took has paid off more than anyone could have imagined.
-
Woman Destroys $200,000 Worth Of Art Trying To Take A Selfie The works fall like dominoes in what’s surely every art lover’s worst nightmare.
-
Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks Appearances aren’t always what they seem
-
The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank The beloved ex-Cub clearly isn't the only one pursuing whiteness.
Recent
Twitter Roasts Donald Trump Jr. For Tweeting Alleged Evidence Of Collusion With Russia Why One Leading Progressive Says It’s OK To Work With Trump Debunking Doomsday ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis May Have Died Of Alcohol Withdrawal Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki The 7 Photos Of Obama And Babies We All Need Right Now. Like, Seriously Creative Dad Couldn’t Afford A Trip To Disney World, So He Recreated A Ride At Home Move Over, Barbie — This Queer Chicana Artist Built Her Own Dream House Why Financial Independence For Millennials Is More Elusive Than It Seems Why Trump Reportedly Threatened To Sue The U.S. Golf Association Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram How People Greet Each Other Around The World
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.