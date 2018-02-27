Recently on GOOD
-
Lindsey Vonn And Her Dog Took Some Adorable Photos With Her Bronze Medal Vonn’s dog, Lucy, appears to have a go-to face when posing for pics.
-
Ivanka Trump Believes It’s ‘Inappropriate’ To Be Asked About Her Father’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct She’s not exactly the women’s champion some were hoping she’d be.
-
Dwyane Wade Is Saddened That A Parkland Shooting Victim Was Buried In His Jersey He also isn’t afraid to discuss gun control.
-
The 14-Year-Old Founder Of A Girls Football League Delivers One Powerful Speech You may remember her viral video from about five years ago.
-
Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health Doctors can improve lonely people's health by simply scheduling periodic visits just to talk.
-
In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal When she crossed the finish line, she was stunned.
Recent
How Wartime Rationing Led To Nutella And Other Comfort Foods College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize Gun Control Protests Are Quickly Convincing Companies To End Discounts For NRA Members This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor This Experimental Restaurant Concept Aims To End ‘Food Deserts’ How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough Media's Mass Shooting Coverage Has Got To Change, A Psychologist Says How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media 5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach The Co-Op That’s Changing The Employment Game For Ex-Cons Fighting Nigeria’s Sexual Health Stigma One HIV Testing Kit At A Time
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy