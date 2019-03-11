  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    J.K. Rowling picked up on subtly racist Trump quip and beautifully blasted him for it.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    A drunk woman stole $2000 from a guy at a bar. Now it’s a lesson on rape culture.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  4. 4 4
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Yogi Bleeding Through Her White Pants Becomes Internet's Controversial New Hero
    by May Wilkerson
  7. 7 7
    Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere.
    by GOOD Staff
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder. 

by Nicole Flasco

March 11, 2019 at 12:25
Copy Link
Photo by Rainer Hungershausen / Flickr

Today’s dating scene is a lot more about swiping than courting a potential partner. Tinder is a simplistic dating app were all manners go out the window and everything is about instant gratification. Swipe right, swipe left, match, get the digits, set up a date, sleep together… then what? 

Well, this guy has shown that Tinder dates can be romantic with his funny and intriguing story about a duck – all to get the girl’s number. His creativity charmed her enough for her to hand over the digits.

Photo Credit: Reddit, u/mattythegee
Photo Credit: Reddit, u/mattythegee
Photo Credit: Reddit, u/mattythegee

Many people applauded his creativity and are thinking of trying it out for themselves.

Photo Credit: Reddit, u/LUCIEN
Photo Credit: Reddit, u/drkrogue
Photo Credit: Ruin My Week
Photo Credit: Ruin My Week

Take note gentleman (and ladies)! This is a game changer.

Share image via Reddit.

This artiicle was orignally published by our partners at Humans of Tumblr.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

These 19 Millennials share what it’s truly like living paycheck to paycheck.

Living paycheck-to-paycheck creates countless terrifying moments. by Lailah Olson
Health

A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism.

The science is clear: vaccinations don’t cause autism.  by Tod Perry
Communities

9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them.

“The idea that 18 years later they’re still tugging on the hemline on the government to get this bill through and get it funded properly is truly beyond comprehension." by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder. 
Recent
Here are some people Judge Ellis was harder on than Paul Manafort. 4 days ago A female cyclist shut down a race by catching up to the men, and we're here for it. 4 days ago The first all-female spacewalk is happening, because even space has a gender gap that needs to be closed. 4 days ago A hipster complained his photo was in an ‘all hipsters look alike’ article and then realized it was a different hipster.  5 days ago These 19 Millennials share what it’s truly like living paycheck to paycheck. 5 days ago A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism. 6 days ago 9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them. 6 days ago Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they've ever been caught red-handed. Here’s 17 of the best responses. 6 days ago Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run. 6 days ago Librarians are sounding off on annoying customers and it’s awesome hearing them vent.  6 days ago Five quick-thinking teens just saved a little boy dangling from a ski lift in the most incredible way.  7 days ago Tabitha King just called out the sexist media reactions to her and her husband’s shared legacy. 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers