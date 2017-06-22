Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Standardized Test Monopoly That Secretly Runs America’s High Schools
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    Graduating Senior Pokes Fun At Her School's Hypocritical Dress Code Policy 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Michigan Teenager Donates A Year’s Supply Of Pizza To Homeless Shelter
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    12-Year-Old Mormon Girl Silenced While Coming Out To Her Congregation 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Guy Jumps Into Tub Full Of 1,250 Bottles Of Hot Sauce
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Ellen DeGeneres Calls Out An Audience Member For Theft

by Tod Perry

June 22, 2017 at 14:35
Copy Link

The “honor system” would just be called the “system” if it weren’t for the one person who always takes advantage of another’s generosity. Last week, on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” an audience member violated the sacred code and DeGeneres was forced to call her out on national television. Although, from the way the bit was set up, it appears as if the producers wanted someone to get caught.
 
Before the show’s taping, audience members were treated to an assortment of branded keychains, hats, coffee mugs, and shirts, but there was one rule: You could only take one item. Subsequent items would have to be purchased from the gift shop. Hidden cameras were turned on to see if anyone violated the rules. Most audience members were honest and only took one item ... and then there was Nancy.
 
When presented with all of that sweet “Ellen” swag, Nancy had zero self-control and grabbed a cup, keychain, shirt, and shot glass. When asked by a friend if she was taking extra she told her to “shut up.” Later, Nancy returned one stolen item and switched it out for a hat. Little did she know she was caught red-handed on camera. 
 
When the show began, DeGeneres rewarded one audience member for her honesty with a free hat. But then the camera turned to Nancy. “My sister couldn’t come, so that was her souvenir,” she confessed. But Ellen wasn’t happy and called her out. “I like that you liked the products so much that you wanted to bring one back for your sister,” she said. Nancy reacted by disciplining herself with a slap on the hand. “You think nobody’s watching you, and just need to be a good person just because you want to be a good person,” DeGeneres said. Then Nancy was banished her to the show’s jail—a large steel chair in the corner of the studio. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Female Olympic Athletes Honored Over 50 Years Later

They are the first women added to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Court of Honor since 1961. by Jolene Latimer
Money

A Coffee Shop Is Charging Higher Prices For Customers Who Don’t Say ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’

It's a bold move but one that many are applauding. by Penn Collins
Education

These College Students Are About To See How Robots Are Coming For Our Jobs

Learning how to adapt to automation might be the real 21st century skill by Liz Dwyer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Ellen DeGeneres Calls Out An Audience Member For Theft
Recent
Call Center Worker Brilliantly Beats The Heat And The Office Dress Code  1 day ago Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying 1 day ago The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue 1 day ago Dozens Of Bikers Escort A Bullied Child To School    1 day ago School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 1 day ago Over 150,000 People Shared This Photo As A Lesson To Anyone Who Thinks Being LGBTQ Is 'Just A Phase' 1 day ago A New Rating System Tells Parents If TV Shows Perpetuate Gender Stereotypes 1 day ago Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump 1 day ago ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Got Paid Way Less Than You’d Expect 1 day ago Soccer Star CJ Sapong On His Fight For Urban Farms 1 day ago Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts 2 days ago If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers