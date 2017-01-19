  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    These Guys Just Foolishly Destroyed A Beautiful 18-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  4. 4 4
    What Are Your Pokémon Cards Worth Today?
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Ellen's Good-Bye Tribute To Obama Is Just So Damn Good

by Leo Shvedsky

January 19, 2017 at 14:50
Copy Link

As we contemplate the end of President Obama’s time in office, our outgoing commander-in-chief received a very special goodbye from none other than Ellen DeGeneres, the queen of daytime talk.

“I love him, I love Michelle,” the host said on her Thursday show, which she dedicated entirely to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I’m a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife,” DeGeneres said, referring to Obama’s role in supporting marriage equality, which allowed her and longtime partner Portia de Rossi to finally tie the knot officially.

“His courage and compassion created equality for everyone.”

While just about everyone has been offering up their own hot take on Obama’s time in office, Ellen’s was particularly poignant because of her own personal journey into marriage equality and her obvious fondness for the Obamas. That sentiment was returned last December, when President Obama awarded DeGeneres the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award for her activism on behalf of equality in the LGBTQ communities.

Ellen then played a hilarious and touching montage of clips, which included the two times Obama visited the show during his presidency and his famous dancing moment shortly before taking office.

Some of the other highlights included Michelle’s visits, including the classic in which she and Ellen engage in a push-ups competition. Spoiler: Michelle wins.

Something tells us Ellen won’t be doing any nostalgic video loops for Donald Trump’s presidency. Unless, of course, it’s marking the end of his presidency in 2020.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real

“We are greatly, greatly supportive of national treasures such as Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Peyton Manning” by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

Every Parent Can Relate To This Hilarious Mom Sneaking Out Of Her Sleeping Baby’s Room

Some parents will go to extreme lengths to keep their kids asleep by Penn Collins
Communities

Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live 

“His leadership style is to hire the best people and have them around him” by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
See the genuinely emotional reaction this baseball legend has the moment he finds out he made the hall of fame.… https://t.co/J9df1wGY4r
Ellen's Good-Bye Tribute To Obama Is Just So Damn Good
Recent
This Dating App Might Be Your Last Chance To Flee Trump’s America about 1 hour ago Donald Trump’s New Slogan Is The Same One From The Dystopian Film The Purge: Election Year about 1 hour ago Ellen's Good-Bye Tribute To Obama Is Just So Damn Good about 2 hours ago The Definitive 10 Best Rap Tracks About Food about 4 hours ago This 79-Year-Old Grandma Just Pulled A Sick Burn On Trump about 4 hours ago The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped about 5 hours ago How To Participate In The Inauguration Protests No Matter Where You Are about 6 hours ago This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real about 6 hours ago Every Parent Can Relate To This Hilarious Mom Sneaking Out Of Her Sleeping Baby’s Room about 6 hours ago Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live  about 7 hours ago See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame about 20 hours ago A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers