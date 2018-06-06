  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Twitter Mocks The Donald With #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    7 Wonderful Quotes About Depression From The Great Robin Williams
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes
    by David Mednicoff
  8. 8 8
    The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
    by Hadley Meares
  9. 9 9
    Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together.
    by Catherine Womack
Communities

New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman

by Tod Perry

June 6, 2018 at 12:00
Copy Link

One of the biggest takeaways from the June 5 primaries may be the performance of California Democrats looking to flip vulnerable Republican house seats in the Orange County area. These races are critical for Democrats’ path to taking back the House. 

The state’s “jungle” primaries pit candidates against each other regardless of party affiliation, with the top two vote-getters facing each other in November. Democratic strategists felt that the large number of Democrats running in the primaries would spread votes too thin, benefitting Republican candidates.

It was also a great night for women running for governor. Republican voters in Alabama and South Dakota nominated female governors, as did Democrats in New Mexico. All three candidates have a strong chance of winning in November.

There was also a historical achievement which was a long time coming: Democrats voted to select Debra Haaland as their nominee for the House seat in the state’s 1st Congressional District. If Halland wins in November, she’ll be the first Native American woman to ever serve in Congress. 

Haaland beat out former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez and social justice activist Antoinette Sedillo Lopez to win the nomination. She will now face Republican Janice Arnold-Jones in a heavily Democratic district.

“Thank you to the tens of thousands of volunteers, grassroots donors, and supporters who won this election,” Haaland said in her victory speech. “Our win is a victory for working people, a victory for women, and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class.”

She also sent a warning to president Trump: “The billionaire class should consider this victory a warning shot. The blue wave is coming.”

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, whose name derives from the small lake on its west-central New Mexico reservation. The community is known for its exquisite pottery, support for its indigenous artists, a long history of tribal law, and a great love of baseball.

Share image by Deb Haaland/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Feature Communities

Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together.

“We can tell the story of the miracle of Ojai, which is that the town didn’t burn.” by Catherine Womack
Sports

T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl 

He met her at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event. by Tod Perry
Culture

The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation

“You are succeeding, you are making us proud, you are changing the world.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman
Recent
New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman about 2 hours ago The Era Of Electric Planes Is Almost Here about 19 hours ago Athletes Can Prevent Heat Stroke With This Important First Step about 20 hours ago Native Superheroes Are The Norm At This All-Indigenous Comics Store about 22 hours ago Coffee Waste May Become More Valuable Than Coffee Itself 1 day ago Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes 1 day ago Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. 2 days ago T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl  2 days ago The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation 2 days ago Google’s Search-Ranking Manipulation Is Affecting Elections  2 days ago Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’ 2 days ago The Tigers Are On A Roll, And They Owe It All To A Canada Goose 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers