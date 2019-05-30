  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay.
    by Leah Rodriguez
  4. 4 4
    This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question.
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A hipster complained his photo was in an ‘all hipsters look alike’ article and then realized it was a different hipster. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  9. 9 9
    After years of denying U.S. intelligence, Trump finally admits that Russia helped him win the election.
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave.

by Eric Pfeiffer

May 30, 2019 at 11:20
Copy Link

Back in January, Gillette sparked a major discussion in American culture about toxic masculinity with an advertisement that was more of a public service announcement about the need for change in our culture.

Even though that ad drew a fair amount of controversy, Gillette has doubled down with a powerful new advertisement showing a father taking his transgender son through his first shave.

The 60 second ad was first posted to Facebook and has been viewed more than 1 million times and shared more than 9,000 times.

“Growing up I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become,” Samson says in the video. “And I’m still trying to figure out what type of man I want to become.”

In the video, Samson practices the basic steps to shaving his father has taught him, “South, South, East, West, never in a hurry,” he says, holding the razor over his face.

“Now, don’t be scared,” his father says as Samson begins to run the blade across his neck for the first time. “Shaving is about being confident.”

“You are doing fine, you are doing fine,” his father says reassuringly.

Everyone’s first shave is a special, life-changing moment and this video is no different. Much like Gillette did with their toxic masculinity ad, it also shows there are unifying and positive ways to address masculinity in our culture. Every man needs a place to safely and confidently be themselves. And when we see fathers stepping up to support their sons like Samson, that is truly the best a man can get.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Netflix just became the first major studio to threaten a Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect. 

Georgia could lose billions other studios follow Netflix’s lead.  by Tod Perry
The Planet

America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire.

This needs to stop. by Leo Shvedsky
Design

Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight.

Once you see it, you'll never unsee it. by April Lavelle
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave.
Recent
After years of denying U.S. intelligence, Trump finally admits that Russia helped him win the election. about 1 hour ago Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave. about 1 hour ago Cocky muscle-man tries to show off in front of the wrong woman. about 11 hours ago Mueller's statement on the Russia probe has everyone ready for impeachment proceedings to begin. 1 day ago This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question. 1 day ago What’s wrong with those anti-vaxxers? They’re just like the rest of us. 2 days ago Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay. 2 days ago Netflix just became the first major studio to threaten a Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect.  2 days ago America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire. 5 days ago Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight. 6 days ago Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing. 6 days ago LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers