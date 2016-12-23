  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Georgia Woman Fights For Her Right To Breastfeed In Public
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Let's Go Back And Look At The Other Words Trump’s Misspelled In His Tweets
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away
    by James Poulos
  4. 4 4
    Teenager Who Died Of Cancer Left a Secret Message Behind A Bedroom Mirror
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Samantha Bee And Glenn Beck Unite To Stop Trump   
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Songwriters Rework ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ To Be About Consent
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Donald Trump’s Plan To Maintain A Private Security Force Is Unprecedented And Very Problematic
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Emma Stone Discusses Her Struggle With Anxiety While Since Childhood
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members
    by Tod Perry
Communities

GOOD Advice From Good People: Sonita Alizadeh Shares Her Advice On Using Rap To Spread Her Story

by Gabriel Reilich Andre Grant

December 23, 2016 at 12:00
Copy Link

Names can sometimes obscure instead of illuminate. Refugee, child-laborer, and child-bride are all names Sonita Alizadeh—an activist who shares her story through rap—has been called at one point. But they do not define her. What does is her use of an artistic medium to bring voice to her oppression. Listen to her share her story of hope, grit, and rap below. 

Sonita Alizadeh opens doors with rap

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Communities

Insight Into Trump’s Dangerous Nuclear Arms Race

The President-elect’s statements on nuclear weapons could throw off the world’s fragile atomic balance  by Malcolm M. Craig
Lifestyle

After Three Years in Foster Care, Michael Brown Finds A Forever Home

He had been in foster care for 832 days by Tod Perry
Sports

These Underdogs Are Studying A Controversial Treatment In Football, Whether The NFL Likes It Or Not

Modern medicine isn’t waiting for the league’s permission to study how cannabis may or may not help players by Tosten Burks
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
GOOD Advice From Good People: Sonita Alizadeh Shares Her Advice On Using Rap To Spread Her Story
Recent
Photo Shows What A Nativity Scene Would Look Like Without Jews, Arabs, Or Africans about 16 hours ago Worthy Cause Countdown: This Los Angeles Elementary Needs $381 For Running Shorts about 18 hours ago Less Time At The Gym Leads To Better Workouts With A New Approach To Working Out about 19 hours ago GOOD Advice From Good People: Sonita Alizadeh Shares Her Advice On Using Rap To Spread Her Story about 20 hours ago Emma Stone Discusses Her Struggle With Anxiety While Since Childhood about 21 hours ago Helen Mirren Speaks For All Us In This Quick Speech Summing Up 2016 about 21 hours ago Here's What You Should Do The Next Time You Burn Your Mouth On Hot Food about 21 hours ago Insight Into Trump’s Dangerous Nuclear Arms Race about 22 hours ago After Three Years in Foster Care, Michael Brown Finds A Forever Home about 22 hours ago These Underdogs Are Studying A Controversial Treatment In Football, Whether The NFL Likes It Or Not about 24 hours ago Could You Survive the Home Alone Traps? 1 day ago Someone Invented An Awesome Browser Extension To Fact Check Trump On Twitter 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers