Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    11 Incredible Photos of President Obama That Will Go Down In History
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    How the 50/20/30 Rule Can Help You Create a Safety Net
  9. 9 9
    Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired
    by Tod Perry
Culture

How People Greet Each Other Around The World

by Tod Perry

July 10, 2017 at 12:45
Copy Link

There are a ton of unspoken rules ingrained in our culture when it comes to greeting someone in America. And personal behavior can be hard to describe — like thinking about your breathing or how to ride a bike. But when one violates the unspoken rules of saying “hello,” they can come off as rude or make someone feel really uncomfortable.

The rules for greeting people in America aren’t etched in stone. When you meet someone of the opposite sex, sometimes it’s socially acceptable to give them a hug, and other times a handshake will do. Some close male friends will only shake hands, while others are comfortable giving a big hug to someone they hardly know. It all comes down to having a good sense of who you’re interacting with and the context.

In WatchCut’s new video, “Greetings Around the World,” you’ll learn how people from Berlin to New Delhi greet one another. In some cultures, it’s acceptable to kiss people on the cheek or to give a hug or a religious greeting, while in other places these responses would be considered rude. How do you greet someone in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, or Paris? Watch the video and see.

Recently on GOOD
Education

Standardized Tests Don’t Show What Kids Know

So why are teachers in 40 states being evaluated with them? by Christopher Tienken
Money

The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife

She went on record asking legislators to reverse his actions by Penn Collins
Communities

The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence

Her critics don’t understand what the word really means. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How People Greet Each Other Around The World
Recent
The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife 3 days ago The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence 3 days ago The Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Feud Isn’t Just About ‘Revenge’  3 days ago China Builds The World's First Panda-Shaped Solar Farm 3 days ago Government Ethics Officer Quits After Clashes With Trump 3 days ago Mike Pence Ignores ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign At The Kennedy Space Center 3 days ago Why NFLers Are Investing Big Money In This 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company 3 days ago Youth Soccer Refs Ban Parents From Making Noise On The Sidelines 3 days ago United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat 3 days ago When It Comes To Putin, Obama’s Photographer Has The Guts To Do What Trump Won’t  3 days ago It's 90 Degrees In Washington But Some Women Covering Congress Still Aren't Allowed To Go Sleeveless 4 days ago He’s Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He’s Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers