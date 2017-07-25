Education and Technology:
Culture

Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned

by Tod Perry

July 25, 2017 at 16:15
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

On Friday, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported that Fox News’ Sean Hannity will not be receiving the Media Research Center’s William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence as was previously announced. Tapper reported that the thought of Hannity receiving the award caused “distress among Buckley’s family — in particular his only child, best-selling author Christopher Buckley.” Hannity took offense and said he declined the award because of a scheduling conflict. Politico later reported that the Media Research Center backed up Hannity’s “conflict” claim to help him save face but that the award was revoked upon Christopher Buckley’s request.

Monday night, Hannity asked his audience to go after Tapper on Twitter. “You can tell ‘Fake News’ Jake Tapper exactly what you think of his interview with Anthony Scaramucci — you can do it on Twitter.”

Twitter sure did tell Tapper what they think about him, although it was probably not what Hannity was hoping.

This guy hit the nail on the head:

Tapper was overwhelmed by the response.

Share image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned
