Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law

by Tod Perry

March 15, 2017 at 11:05
via Twitter

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is starting to learn what discrimination feels like. In November, he was narrowly defeated by Democrat Roy Cooper, making him the first sitting North Carolina governor to ever be voted out of office. Now, as a staunch supporter of North Carolina’s infamous anti-transgender “bathroom bill” HB2, McCrory is having a tough time finding new employment.

In an interview with WORLD, an an evangelical Christian news website, McCrory admitted that his support of a discriminatory bill that achieved nationwide news coverage may have been bad for his image. “People are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot’―which is the last thing I am,” McCrory said. But instead of taking responsibility for his discriminatory actions, he blames progressives for tarnishing his reputation. “If you disagree with the politically correct thought police on this new definition of gender, you’re a bigot, you’re the worst of evil,” he said. “It’s almost as if I broke a law.”

via Twitter

North Carolina’s HB2 bill says that people can only use bathrooms which match the biological sex “stated on a person’s birth certificate.” The bill forces transgendered people to use the restrooms of their opposite gender and supersedes all nondiscriminatory laws throughout the state. Not only has the bill set back LGBT rights in North Carolina, but it’s led to the loss of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars. PayPal pulled its plans to build a major facility in the state and countless events and film shoots have been cancelled as well.

“North Carolina has already lost hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity and thousands of jobs as a direct result of House Bill 2, but I guess we can start adding Governor McCrory’s career to the total as well,” Mike Gwin, a North Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson, said in a statement. On Tuesday, Democratic leaders attempted to repeal the bill, but the amendment failed 44 to 72 on a strict party line vote. 

 

