Dolly Parton added bluegrass magic to Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven' live in 2002

Led Zeppelin were never afraid of a little twang—bassist John Paul Jones occasionally switched over to mandolin, and the band’s third album is full of folky moments. But of all their songs begging for the country-music treatment, the lengthy 1971 progressive rock epic "Stairway to Heaven" probably wouldn’t be the obvious choice. Then again, the legendary Dolly Parton has earned the right to take bold risks, and when she covered the song back in 2002, she managed to make that on-paper culture clash feel totally natural.
According to Setlist.fm, Parton first covered the song live during her Halos & Horns Tour—two shows of which were filmed for her 2004 concert film and album, Live and Well. And it’s a stunning reinterpretation. The singer keeps the core structure almost identical but adds a bluegrass vibe through the instrumentation: acoustic guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and brushed drums.
The piece builds dynamically across seven minutes, ending in a dramatic double-time crescendo, and Parton’s expressive, melismatic vocals are the glue. Toward the end, she even weaves in a gospel feel by adding some new lyrics, singing, "Oh, the great almighty dollar / Leaves you lonely, lost and hollow / You can't fool yourself forever / You got to work to get to heaven."
This was no one-off either—Parton recorded a similar studio version for the Halos & Horns album, and then again for her rock-centric 2023 LP, Rockstar. (She really aimed high on that project, also reinterpreting songs by The Police, Heart, Journey, Elton John, and Queen, among others.) "Stairway to Heaven" is obviously a special tune for Parton, whose late husband, Carl Dean, was a devoted Led Zeppelin fan. In fact, as the singer told Classic Rock in 2023, he was "concerned" about her tackling this canonical anthem. "He said: ‘I don’t know if you need to mess with that, because I think you’ll get a lot of criticism," she recalled. "People don’t want other people messing around with that song.’ But I did it anyhow. And he made a joke about it at first: 'I think that was more like 'Stairwell To Hell' than 'Stairway To Heaven!’”
Parton is clearly a rock fan herself—you don’t record an album like Rockstar without the chops to live in that world. But part of the impetus for that project was trying to prove herself after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. "I have to honestly say, I’m very grateful and honored, but I’m also the kind of person—I had to do a rock album, because if I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to by God earn it!" she told Pollstarwith a laugh. "That’s my attitude toward it. There’s no way I’m not going to do an album, so people can see that I could and can do it."
The songwriter also spoke about her revamped studio take on "Stairway to Heaven," comparing the bluegrass-y original with a later arrangement "more true to the regular record." (That said, she couldn’t help bring another fascinating flavor to the track, recruiting a jazz-flute cameo from Lizzo.) She even hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant for the session—an ambitious plan that didn’t bear fruit. But as she proved with both of her brilliant versions, she had more than enough star power to carry this classic on her own.
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
