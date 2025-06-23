Dolly Parton added bluegrass magic to Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven' live in 2002

Led Zeppelin were never afraid of a little twang—bassist John Paul Jones occasionally switched over to mandolin, and the band’s third album is full of folky moments. But of all their songs begging for the country-music treatment, the lengthy 1971 progressive rock epic "Stairway to Heaven" probably wouldn’t be the obvious choice. Then again, the legendary Dolly Parton has earned the right to take bold risks, and when she covered the song back in 2002, she managed to make that on-paper culture clash feel totally natural.

According to Setlist.fm , Parton first covered the song live during her Halos & Horns Tour—two shows of which were filmed for her 2004 concert film and album, Live and Well. And it’s a stunning reinterpretation. The singer keeps the core structure almost identical but adds a bluegrass vibe through the instrumentation: acoustic guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and brushed drums.

The piece builds dynamically across seven minutes, ending in a dramatic double-time crescendo, and Parton’s expressive, melismatic vocals are the glue. Toward the end, she even weaves in a gospel feel by adding some new lyrics, singing, "Oh, the great almighty dollar / Leaves you lonely, lost and hollow / You can't fool yourself forever / You got to work to get to heaven."

This was no one-off either—Parton recorded a similar studio version for the Halos & Horns album, and then again for her rock-centric 2023 LP, Rockstar. (She really aimed high on that project, also reinterpreting songs by The Police, Heart, Journey, Elton John, and Queen, among others.) "Stairway to Heaven" is obviously a special tune for Parton, whose late husband, Carl Dean, was a devoted Led Zeppelin fan. In fact, as the singer told Classic Rock in 2023, he was "concerned" about her tackling this canonical anthem. "He said: ‘I don’t know if you need to mess with that, because I think you’ll get a lot of criticism," she recalled. "People don’t want other people messing around with that song.’ But I did it anyhow. And he made a joke about it at first: 'I think that was more like 'Stairwell To Hell' than 'Stairway To Heaven!’”

Parton is clearly a rock fan herself—you don’t record an album like Rockstar without the chops to live in that world. But part of the impetus for that project was trying to prove herself after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. "I have to honestly say, I’m very grateful and honored, but I’m also the kind of person—I had to do a rock album, because if I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to by God earn it!" she told Pollstarwith a laugh. "That’s my attitude toward it. There’s no way I’m not going to do an album, so people can see that I could and can do it."

The songwriter also spoke about her revamped studio take on "Stairway to Heaven," comparing the bluegrass-y original with a later arrangement "more true to the regular record." (That said, she couldn’t help bring another fascinating flavor to the track, recruiting a jazz-flute cameo from Lizzo.) She even hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant for the session—an ambitious plan that didn’t bear fruit. But as she proved with both of her brilliant versions, she had more than enough star power to carry this classic on her own.