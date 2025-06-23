Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Watch Chris Cornell transform Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' in haunting acoustic cover

The Soundgarden singer brought bluesy darkness to the pop hit.

chris cornell, soundgarden, michael jackson, billie jean song, chris cornell cover

Chris Cornell transformed Michael Jackson's classic "Billie Jean."

Screenshot from Chris Cornell Facebook video (left) / Matthew Rolston; Distributed by Epic Records, public domain via Wikimedia Commons (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJun 23, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

It’s a musical concept that seems to work more often than not: the "melancholy acoustic version," a.k.a. "taking a well-known, up-tempo song and stripping it down to its saddest studs." For example, when A-ha performed a slow, somber version of their 1985 synth-pop hit "Take on Me," the Internet exploded. When executed perfectly, the results can be magical.

It’s equally satisfying with cover tunes, especially when artists step out from their bread-and-butter genres. Take Chris Cornell, a legend of heavy alt-rock, playing an acoustic rendition of Michael Jackson’s 1983 R&B-pop classic "Billie Jean." The performance dates back to 2012, during Cornell’s set at the Montreux Jazz Festival, where he blended tracks from his solo catalog, Soundgarden, and his other bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, along with two choice covers ("Billie Jean" and The Beatles’ "A Day in the Life").

Cornell, with his curly hair dangling in front of his eyes, keeps the arrangement as simple as possible, picking out minor-key arpeggios as he plays around with the vocal melody. In the chorus, he leaps up in his register and throws in some of his signature grit and vibrato, adding emotional weight by extending certain lines—just listen to how he draws out the "I" in the line "says that I am the one."

If Cornell seems confident in his version, that’s not surprising. He recorded the cover for his 2007 solo LP, Carry On—and according to Setlist.fm, he performed the song 218 times total on stage, with 147 of those staged between 2006 and 2012. (There’s even a charming rehearsal video of him teaching the chord progression to his bandmates.)

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The late Cornell was one of rock music’s most acclaimed and accomplished singers, and he knew first-hand how cover songs can hold a major—and sometimes unexpected—power. "The brilliance of 'Billie Jean' came to me when I was reading the lyrics for the first time, which was around the time that I was doing that arrangement," he toldRolling Stone in 2009. "[A]nd the idea came from a conversation I had with my wife about the art of the cover song, because she would bring up ideas about songs I should cover, and I would always shoot ’em down, and I would explain the art of it: You can cover a song by an artist you are obviously influenced by and you will reproduce it, paying homage to it, and sticking close to the original. That’s one way, the other way is Johnny Cash doing [Soundgarden’s] ’Rusty Cage,” which on paper sounds like the most ridiculous fucking idea you’ll hear in your life. It did to me." (Cash’s cover appeared on his 1996 album, Unchained, which also features hat-tips to Tom Petty and Beck, among others.)

The Soundgarden icon said his wife "challenged" him to cover a song no one would expect. "I thought[, 'Well, who] would be the least likely artist for me to attempt to cover?'], and the first name that popped into my head was Michael Jackson. I liked 'Billie Jean' because it had that little keyboard line in it, which I thought I could turn into an electric guitar line. And it was just embarrassingly awful." When Cornell took a deeper look at the lyrics, he realized they were put together in a "brilliant" way. "The story isn’t spoon-fed to you," he said. "[I]t’s poetic."

Of course, Cornell put his stamp on many other classic songs, from Led Zeppelin’s folk-rock anthem "Thank You" to Sinéad O’Connor’s Prince-penned ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

chris cornellmichael jacksonsoundgardenrock starsrock bandslive performancecover songrock historytributemusic

The Latest

chris cornell, soundgarden, michael jackson, billie jean song, chris cornell cover
Culture

Watch Chris Cornell transform Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' in haunting acoustic cover

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture
Past Events

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

millennials, gen z, rizz, slang, no cap, trendy, generational, humor
Culture

Millennials reveal their 14 favorite Gen Z slang terms

Japanese, Japan, culture, respect, traditional, mindful, community, standards
Culture

The 8 everyday Japanese habits that quietly show deep respect and profound gratitude

More For You

john mulaney, jon stewart, comedy, the daily show, everybody's live, netflix, comedy central

On John Mulaney's recent Daily Show appearance with Jon Stewart, Mulaney shared his secrets for staying young.

John Mulaney: Dominick D, Wikimedia Commons; Jon Stewart: DoD News, Wikimedia Commons

John Mulaney tells Jon Stewart his secret for eternal youth: fighting teenage boys

On a recent episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart had a visit from John Mulaney. Mulaney was there to discuss the season finale of his Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live,” in which he fought three teenage boys in a wrestling-style match, which he joked was the secret to eternal youth.

“Obviously, there's a lot going on right now. This isn’t the most important message you'll hear tonight, but everyone should fight three teenagers once a year,” Mulaney quipped. “You'll feel so much better…I feel invigorated. I've never been more present in my life, because I had to be for that fight.”

Keep ReadingShow less
david lynch, trent reznor, nine inch nails, blue velvet, twin peaks

Trent Reznor had a perfectly surreal first meeting with his "hero" David Lynch.

Photo credit: Fiona Bowie (gebgdc) via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International, cropped (left) / Angela George via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, cropped (right)

Trent Reznor's perfectly surreal and strange story about meeting his 'hero' David Lynch

Few pairings of filmmaker and musician are more ideal than David Lynch and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. Though their work is far-reaching and tough to pigeonhole, at the core they share a dark and surreal aesthetic—and they clearly established a feedback loop of inspiration, collaborating in various settings over the years. It’s the kind of inspiring artistic friendship that seems almost too perfect to be true.

But it was, and it all began in the late '90s, when Reznor’s management called with a bucket-list request: Lynch wanted him to work on his upcoming film, the mind-bending Neo-noir Lost Highway. Reznor was already a massive fan—as the musician told horror-film magazine Fangoria, Lynch was a personal "hero" and a kind of "mythical creature," with the director’s 1986 masterpiece Blue Velvet crucial in the "alternate trajectory of [his] life and certainly [his] artistic life." The partnership was fruitful: Reznor wrote two new songs for the film ("Driver Down" and the minor Nine Inch Nails hit "The Perfect Drug"), helped create music for a pivotal scene, and even produced the official soundtrack.

Keep ReadingShow less
landlord generosity, rental property, acts of kindness, tenant surprise, social equity

Man looking at his mail

Canva

Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
paul dolan, unmarried women happiness, childfree women, marriage and happiness, lse professor, happy ever after book, american time use survey, relationships research

Female friends holding hands by a swimming pool

Canva

Unmarried child-free women are the happiest people in society, expert says

Marriage and raising children can be fulfilling life choices for many people—but according to one behavioral science expert, the happiest and healthiest people in society might be those who skip both.

Paul Dolan, a professor at the London School of Economics, told The Guardian that his research suggests traditional ideas of happiness and success often don’t match reality—especially for women.

Keep ReadingShow less
mike black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, make $1M in a year, youtube challenge, starting over, health crisis, pandemic impact, entrepreneurship, viral story

Young man with a backpack

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

Making a million dollars in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty

This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup."

AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

How AI made the world’s most beautiful faces obsolete and hurt  self-esteem

There's a beautiful woman here with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup because that’s what I told AI to generate for the article. And indeed, she is beautiful, with elegant, symmetrical features, gleaming skin, and full lips. It’s amazing what AI can do, but how is this affecting the way we look at each other and ourselves?

As Newsweekshares, according to cultural analyst Dr. Anastasia Kārkliņa Gabriel, AI is creating “further homogenization of beauty ideals” where “the line between reality and fiction has been fundamentally blurred." This means that when AI generates images, it continues to create a singular type of beauty that doesn’t even exist. What’s scary, though, is when, for many people, it also becomes something to aspire to.

AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup." AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

Keep ReadingShow less
grief support, coping with loss, internet wisdom, reddit advice, GSnow comment, dealing with death, emotional healing, wave theory grief

Grieving couple comforting each other

Canva

This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever

When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.

Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
owl, interview, wildlife, hoot, birds, wildlife expert

The Lesser Horned Owl is a lot chattier than you might expect.

Diucón, commons.wikimedia.org

Interviewing a wild owl, a man got an answer he never expected

Owls typically prefer to be left alone, so getting close enough to one to have a conversation is extremely rare. Yet this is what happened to renowned birder and wildlife expert Emin Yogurtcuoglu while traversing Argentina on a recent expedition.

As Yogurtcuoglu told The Dodo, at first he spotted an owl pair from his car. The next day, he saw the owls again, and this time got out of the car and close to the ground, to be eye-level with them. And on the final day, the female of the pair had gotten even bolder, coming up to Yogurtcuoglu upon his arrival, less than two feet away. He decided to interview her, and in the video this lovely feathered friend hoots warmly into the microphone, inching ever closer: “What do people think about our nature?” he asked. “How often do you hoot?” Eventually, Yogurtcuoglu was close enough to see himself in her own eyes, snapping a picture in the process, and the female owl stayed close. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025