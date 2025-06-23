Millennials reveal their 14 favorite Gen Z slang terms

It's possible you have absolutely no clue what any of the terms mean in the headline that brought you to this article. Every generation establishes it's own original slang terms. The idea of creating a unique identity that separates older generations and signals a kind of membership amongst peers has been consistent probably since we first started building campfires.
Have no fears because we're going to break the Generation Z code. Slang is often established through music, pop culture, and different identity groups like skaters, LGBTQ, gamers, etc. More modern means of forming these conceptual terms stem from platforms like Reddit, Twitter / X, and TikTok. There tends to be a playfulness and creativity balanced against the edgy and clever sounding words.
It's good to get some of the basics down before we get into the more vague and hidden gems this next generation has crafted for us to enjoy. In a reddit thread titled, What's ur favorite gen z slang? Redditors shared some of the more familiar slang terms.
from GenZ
Gen Z slang words according to redditors
"I say bruh moment at least 5 times a day so probably that."
This is a little tricky. Millennials have been using it since the 2000's, but it's been updated with meme culture. Basically 'bruh' means brother with a tone of friendship, not literally your sibling. You might here someone say, "Bruh, you serious?"
Slang word bruh in a giphy.media0.giphy.com
"I say : cap, rizz, Karen, bruh, deadass, ong. My fav slang is cap"
'No Cap' has to do with being honest and is like saying no lie. "Great job Finn. No Cap."
'Rizz' is charisma, "He got mad rizz."
'Karen' is the entitled middle-aged woman "You're such a Karen. Debbie."
'Deadass' actually means truthful or honest. "Deadass. I'm liking these terms."
The term 'ong' is like 'On God' meaning I swear or for real. "You're my bestie, ong."
"SLAYYYYY"
'Slay' often surrounds a person's physical looks but in general it means you're doing something very well. "You slay that look Don. No cap." Did you remember no cap?
"gyatt (yes, it's gen z)"
'Gyatt' is a term that found its momentum through YouTube and Twitch culture. It's used as a way to react to someone with an impressive body feature. "Gyatt. She walked past you like you weren't even there."
Gyat is shaking.
Some more exclusive Gen Z slang terms
'Touch Grass' which has to be one of my favorite gen z terms. It means go outside and get off your computer. The thought of my parents yelling at me to stop watching the TV and touch grass makes me laugh. It's good to know that even the teens themselves realize some of them are monopolizing their screens a little too much.
'Delulu' meaning simply, you are delusional. It's a funny and bit softer way to disagree with another person. Calling someone delusional is pretty aggressive. Saying your delulu almost seems sweet and endearing.
'W' is short for win. You might give yourself a 'W' for taking the time to learn and better understand gen z.
The most cutting edge term I've uncovered is 'womp womp.' It's supposed to mimic a sad trombone sound. It's a dismissive way to say you don't really care about it or maybe you're a little emotionally detached from the subject. I might say, "Please read this article." and you might say, "womp womp."
Homer plays the trombone. Womp Womp.media1.giphy.com
I hope that helps you tap into the younger generation's secret word play. Start chatting up those slang terms so in the least, Gen Z can make up new ones.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Mourners embrace at a funeralCanva
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
Woman enjoying her morning coffeeCanva
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Crashing waveCanva
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
Friends embracingCanva
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.