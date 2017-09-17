  • Trending
Culture

Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet

by Laura Feinstein

September 17, 2017 at 22:15
Copy Link

Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don’t actually want to be uplifted? Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals. Take comfort and advice from the man for whom getting shot in the gut was NBD as you learn about the humble simplicity of the chicken or the inner life of birds.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 05, 2015.

