Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear Jansport backpacks with lots of keychains.

When the Twitter user Andrew Sipowicz returned to his car to realize he was the victim of a hit and run, he soon found a note from an unexpected guardian angel. Since the bus driver who hit Sipowicz’s car didn’t do their due diligence, a sixth-grade girl riding the bus decided to fill him in on the origin of the damage.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

She not only told him which bus hit his car but drew an illustration of her existential angst riding the bus.

The note reads:

“If your wondering what happen to your car. Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here everyday to drop me off. At 5:00pm. What Happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to vear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry. Driver seat left door. A lady in the bus driver seat 999. Buffalo Public School Bus. A 6th grader at Houghten Academy.”

Sipowicz was luckily able to find the child who wrote it, and hopefully will compensate them for their savvy looking out.

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

People on Twitter only want good things for this good samaritan sixth grader.

She saved you a couple thousand bucks. A modest contribution towards her college fund would seem to be appropriate. — MplsWillie (@WillieMiller527) November 21, 2018

Buy her a a present for christmas like ask here what she wants — Chef Wackardee(@ChefBoyardeeGK) November 21, 2018

I love her she should be protected at all costs — Lena ☭ (@realLKD) November 21, 2018

This entire story gives me hope.



We are, for the most part, good people. — Jake's Mom's Phone (@thejohnnymop) November 21, 2018

Hopefully, this kid gets a dose of positive karma after saving Sipowicz thousands of dollars!