Tennessee High Schoolers Make a Generous Homecoming Pact

by Tod Perry

September 16, 2017 at 10:10
YouTube

The battle for homecoming king and queen at any high school is the epitome of a popularity contest. More often than not the queen will be the prettiest alpha girl at the school, and the king is usually the star of the football team or class president. But what happened at Community High School in Unionville, Tennessee, proves that every so often these contests can be something more than an annual ritual to reinforce the school’s pecking order.

Back in 2013, Jesse Cooper was nominated for homecoming king along with his buddies Zeke Grissom and Drew Gibbs. Before the election, the three made an incredible pact that no matter who won, they would pass on the crown to Scotty Maloney, a junior who suffers from Williams syndrome. People with Williams syndrome experience developmental delays, learning disabilities, and cardiovascular disease, but are also blessed with a permanently friendly demeanor and an intense appreciation for music.

On the day of the coronation, at the homecoming ceremony, the school’s principal shocked the school by announcing what the boys had decided and presented the crown to Maloney. “I’ve been blessed with so many things,” Cooper would later say. “I just wanted Scotty to experience something great in his high school days.”

Check out the video below to see Maloney’s reaction when he’s crowned Homecoming King of Community High School.

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 15, 2016.

Tennessee High Schoolers Make a Generous Homecoming Pact
