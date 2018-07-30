  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Welcome to the Other World
    by Mark Hay
  2. 2 2
    Why Chaplin’s Speech from The Great Dictator Matters Today
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A Caravan Of Grandmothers Plans To Go To The Mexico Border To Support Migrants
    by Lornet Turnbull
  4. 4 4
    Price Check: How Much Would It Cost To Move To Canada?
    by Jackie Lam
  5. 5 5
    This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time
    by Eva Recinos
  6. 6 6
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    It’s Not Too Late — Here’s How To Find Your Old Myspace Photos Right Now
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area

by Araceli Cruz

July 30, 2018 at 15:50
Copy Link

"This is my make it or break it moment," David Casarez said. "I have to do something crazy."

The 26-year-old told an NBC affiliate that he was just looking for a big opportunity to break into the coveted tech world of Silicon Valley. So, on July 27, Casarez did what many of us have done: got dressed up in a professional outfit, primped up the ol’ resume, and handed it out.

Casarez, however, stood at a busy intersection holding a sign that read: "Homeless, hungry 4 success, take a resume." 

It was hard to miss Casarez, who braved the heat in a collar shirt, tie, and slacks that day in Mountain View, California. Makeup artist Jasmine Scofield did more than glance over at Casarez. She took his picture and tweeted it out. 

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money,” Scofield tweeted. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

And people definitely retweeted. As of this writing, the tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times. 

Scolfield followed up with Casarez and tweeted more about his background. “I just got off the phone with David,” she said. “We spoke for about an hour. He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He’s sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in.”

Other people contacted Casarez as well. Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other companies have already reached out, according to Scolfield, and they’re not the only companies either. Several Twitter users tweeted that they’d be interested in hiring Casarez. He’s reportedly received at least 200 job offers so far.

Austen Allred, CEO of Lambda School—an online program which trains people to be software engineers at no up-front cost—went a step further and took Casarez under his wing. “Emailed him,” Allred tweeted. “He’ll be taken care of one way or another, probably doesn’t even need us. Anyone else with this much gumption and hustle please send my way.”

Allred went on to say that his Bay Area-based program have provided him with housing so he could focus on interviews. “I’ll be shocked if he isn’t hired a month from now,” he tweeted. 

Casarez tweeted that while he was overwhelmed with the amount of support he had received, he did realize that his hustle on the street would attract attention.

"I knew it would be posted on social media, [but] I didn’t know it would blow up like this," Casarez told NBC. "I’m trying not to take any money, I really do just want a job opportunity, that’s all I’m asking."

Perhaps the most alarming aspect to Casarez’s situation is that despite having a solid resume, he couldn’t land a job since he arrived in the Bay Area last fall. He said that he “underestimated the cost of living” and wound up living in his van until June of this year. He then couldn’t afford to make the payments on his van and began sleeping the park.  

In May, the California Housing Partnership released a report which showed Casarez is one of many trying to manage employment while living in the Bay Area. The report concludes that “workers are required to earn four or more times the minimum wage just to afford an apartment,” and recommends that $2 billion be used to build apartments for low-income Californians.

Image via Jaysc0/Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists

And they’re making democratic socialism more inclusive for everybody. by Phoenix Tso
Culture

Americans Say Barack Obama Was The Best President Of Their Lifetime

Who do you think was the best president ever? by Araceli Cruz
Communities

Virginia Tech Finally Has A Black Graduate In Nanoscience

She’s using her enthusiasm for her program to get other minorities to study nanoscience. by Araceli Cruz
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area
Recent
One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area about 2 hours ago Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt 4 days ago For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited 4 days ago This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time 5 days ago Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All   11 days ago Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once 12 days ago Nations Lampoon Trump’s European Vacation   13 days ago The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists 14 days ago Americans Say Barack Obama Was The Best President Of Their Lifetime 17 days ago Virginia Tech Finally Has A Black Graduate In Nanoscience 17 days ago Dear Fellow Millennials: All Economic Issues Are Our Issues Too 18 days ago These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry  18 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers