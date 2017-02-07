In a world that’s been overtaken by fake news and talking heads spewing “alternative facts,” people are falling in love with a used car salesman for his brutal honesty. Shelmar Roseman works at Journee Autos in Florida which uses Craigslist and Facebook to advertise their cars. When faced with getting rid of a beat-down 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, Roseman created the most honest used car ad ever written. And it’s been shared over 31,000 times on Facebook and retweeted nearly 75,000 times on Twitter.

Roseman’s NSFW Facebook ad reads:

PLEASEEEEEE READ CAREFULLY SO THERE'S NO MISUNDERSTANDING 2002 OLDSMOBILE ALERO LOCATED AT JOURNEE AUTOS Nothing special or pretty about this car. 200k miles Rust on the side. I even zoomed in on the rust so you can see it. This car runs and drives. The air blows cold and it has a CD player. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t bring your ass down here saying it looks different in the pics or you didn’t know it had that much rust. I’m telling you right now. This bi**h rusty. This shit is $900 dollars. You’re getting $900 worth of car. No, I do not have any wiggle room. You can wiggle yo’ ass down to another dealership. Don’t ask me about ‘check engine light’ or ‘this light’ or ‘that light’. Its $900. It’s gone be some lights on in this mothafu**a’. As is. Don’t bring this shit back for nothing. It has 200k plus miles. You damn right you gone find something wrong with it, but as for now it cranks. Steers and drives. Blows cold-ass air. And won’t leave your pockets bare. This will get you from A to B. Just don’t try to make it to C. And don’t bring that bitch back to me. This car will last you at least ALL SPRING ‘17.

Let’s just say the ad isn’t a ringing endorsement, but low and behold a woman bought it. “We test drove it to her house,” Roseman told NBC2. “She had to get her ID and it was pretty much a done deal. Every light was on in the car. So she couldn’t bring it back for a new light because there was no new lights to come on.” But now the car has generated so much attention for the dealership, Journee Autos wants to buy it back.