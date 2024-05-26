Jason Hlavenka, a man from Houston, wanted to find a buyer for his secondhand 1999 Corolla. He was no copywriter or salesman. So, like most people, he quickly wrote down the description for a Craigslist listing as best as he could. Gradually, as the ad reached more and more people, it started catching wind on social media. Not that the car was peculiar, but it was the ad copy that spread like wildfire. People are saying that the copy is a masterpiece that deserves a place in the “Copywriters Hall of Fame” or even in the Louvre Museum.

The ad surfaced on social media when Amanda Natividad shared it on X and it received nearly 1 million views. She said her husband shared it with her. The ad starts with typical ad-style opening lines with a touch of humor, reading, “You want a car that gets the job done? You want a car that's hassle-free? You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further.”

The man then goes on to add another funny twist by talking about the car’s features in an almost blunt manner. “Let's talk about features. Bluetooth: nope. Sunroof: nope. Fancy wheels: nope. Rearview camera: nope...but it's got a transparent rear window and you have a f*****g neck that can turn.”

Once the ad starts to grip the interest, it reveals some of the car’s working features, making the ad sound reliable to aspiring buyers, but again, in a comical style. “You could take the engine out of this car, drop it off the Golden Gate Bridge, fish it out of the water a thousand years later, put it in the trunk of the car, fill the gas tank up with Nutella, turn the key, and this puppy would f***ing start right up,” the ad read, adding, “This car will outlive you, it will outlive your children.”

After giving it the touch-ups of both humor and reliability, the creative genius threw some punchy quips that made people roll hard in laughter. “Things this car is old enough to do - Vote: yes. Rent a car: it is a car."

The writer then listed a bunch of “interesting facts” about his model. “This car's exterior color is gray, but its interior color is grey,” was one of these. The list was followed up by a made-up hilarious event. “When this car was unveiled at the 1998 Detroit Auto Show, it caused all 2,000 attendees to spontaneously yawn. The resulting abrupt change in air pressure inside the building caused a partial collapse of the roof. Four people died. The event is chronicled in the documentary ‘Bored to Death: The Story of the 1999 Toyota Corolla’."

The writer added that he had his “car fill out a Facebook survey,” the result of which goes like this. “Favorite food: spaghetti. Favorite TV show: Alf. Favorite band: tie between Bush and the Gin Blossoms."

But he also relayed the credibility of the model with a funny punch, “When I ran the CarFax for this car, I got back a single piece of paper that said, ‘It's a Corolla. It's fine.’"

The ad concluded with a witty ending, “Let's face the facts, this car isn't going to win any beauty contests, but neither are you. Stop lying to yourself and stop lying to your wife. This isn't the car you want, it's the car you deserve: The f*****g 1999 Toyota Corolla.” Along with the mind-blowing copy, he posted some pictures of the car showing its plush charcoal grey interiors and its silver-grey body.

According to Jalopnik, Jason first posted the car on eBay Motors, asking $2,500 for it. Finding no buyers, he said he decided to “try a different approach” on Craigslist. Initially, that didn’t work either, and he ended up selling it for $1,700 to someone via the for-sale sign on the car. His ad copy was also shared on X by @btredwing98. Seeing the popularity of the tweet, Jason started his own X account that goes by the handle @TheCorollaGuy. He has done this “so famous people” can reach out and offer to buy him new Corollas, he said.

Ad agencies might make use of sundry techniques like “thinking out of the box” and “humor” to add funny and realistic appeal to their ad copies. But this man proved that none of those can beat “writing with a purpose.” He had no writing skill or material to write his ad except for the purpose, that he wanted to sell his car. With this purpose, he nailed it. But all jokes aside, people on the internet are saying that the guy should consider writing Craigslist ads for a living.