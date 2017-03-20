  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Artist Jennifer Bolande Replaces Billboards With Photos Of The Landscapes They’re Blocking
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Popularity Reaches A Historic Low
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    For Better Health, Close Your Eyes And Do Nothing
    by Alex Schechter
  6. 6 6
    Hillary Clinton Is Ready For A Comeback 
    by Stacey Leasca
  7. 7 7
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Embarrassingly Sexist Evidence Of How Trump Treats Men And Women Differently
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way
    by Kate Ryan
The Planet

The World Should Learn From Sweden’s Recycling Program 

by Tod Perry

March 20, 2017 at 15:50
Copy Link
via Twitter

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United States recycles approximately 35 percent of its total waste. This places it at number 18 on the list of countries winning the recycling race. Although number one is Germany, which recycles 65 percent of its waste, it’s number seven, Sweden (50 percent), that is grabbing the world’s attention. In fact, Sweden is so good at recycling that for several years it has imported trash from other countries to keep its recycling plants going. 

While Sweden recycles an impressive half of its trash, only one percent ever makes it to a landfill because the country converts the other 49 percent of its garbage into heat at incineration pants. “In the southern part of Europe they don’t make use of the heating from the waste, it just goes out the chimney. Here we use it as a substitute for fossil fuel,” said Anna-Carin Gripwall, director of communications for Avfall Sverige, the Swedish Waste Management’s recycling association. After the trash is burned, the energy expelled goes into a national heating network. 

Sweden’s recycling program doesn’t just benefit the Scandinavian utopia’s citizens, but neighboring countries as well. Sweden has been importing garbage from neighboring countries after the E.U.’s decision to discourage landfill use. “There’s a ban on landfill in E.U. countries, so instead of paying the fine they send it to us as a service. They should and will build their own plants, to reduce their own waste, as we are working hard to do in Sweden,” Gripwall says.

The Swedish people’s commitment to recycling comes from a culture that has a deep appreciation for nature. “Swedish people are quite keen on being out in nature and they are aware of what we need do on nature and environmental issues,” Gripwall said. “We worked on communications for a long time to make people aware not to throw things outdoors so that we can recycle and reuse.” Meanwhile, in America, our president is making drastic cuts to the EPA which will only put us further behind our European neighbors’ environmental progress.


 

 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Joe Biden Just Made Everyone's Day With Surprise Return To Politics

This is a BFD by Eric Pfeiffer
Sports

Olympian Pens Letter To Trump Imploring Him To End His Campaign Of ‘Fear And Hatred’

The first Muslim-American woman to win an Olympic medal has powerful words for Trump by Jeremy Repanich
Culture

Liberal America Has A Sweden Fetish

How a tiny, minimalist, socially progressive country has gotten us so obsessed by Jesse Hirsch
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
7 reasons Trumpcare is even worse than you think. https://t.co/08SkStrAgy https://t.co/kS361XCsQQ
The World Should Learn From Sweden’s Recycling Program 
Recent
Trump's Alleged Wealth, And His Ego, Just Took A Massive Hit about 1 hour ago The World Should Learn From Sweden’s Recycling Program  about 2 hours ago Right-Wing Star Shocks Fans When She Comes Out As Pro-Choice about 2 hours ago Neil deGrasse Tyson Challenges Trump To ‘Make America Smart Again’  about 2 hours ago Olympic Snowboarder Kevin Pearce On His Journey From Tragedy To Mindfulness about 2 hours ago Never Fear, Food Media Will Be Fine about 3 hours ago Even The Photos Of China’s Newest Sky-High Glass Bridge Will Get Your Palms Sweating about 3 hours ago Joe Biden Just Made Everyone's Day With Surprise Return To Politics about 4 hours ago
Olympian Pens Letter To Trump Imploring Him To End His Campaign Of ‘Fear And Hatred’
 about 4 hours ago Liberal America Has A Sweden Fetish about 4 hours ago 5 Smartest Financial Lessons Found In Great Novels about 5 hours ago ‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Zach Gilford Just Conquered The LA Marathon To Benefit Planned Parenthood about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers