  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Why Biking 7,000 Miles to Patagonia is Essential for Creative Living
    by Jedidiah Jenkins
  2. 2 2
    After 25 Years, Danish Man Finishes Incredible Walkable Map Of The Earth
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Generation Kidless
    by Mike Mariani
  4. 4 4
    This New Treatment Just Changed Everything For Patients With Irregular Heartbeats
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Why Some German Kindergartens Are Going Toy-Free
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    20 Provocative Images Highlighting The Fights Women Face
    by Craig Carilli
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    An Artist Imagines How The Future Of Overdevelopment Will Appear 
    by Craig Carilli
  9. 9 9
    Are Opioids Really Needed In Hospital Emergency Rooms?
    by Maya Kachroo-Levine

How ‘Verbal Autopsies’ Are Helping Reduce Infant Mortality Rates Globally

by James Poulos

December 21, 2017 at 8:30
Copy Link
Image via U.K. Department for International Development/Flickr.

Social science can’t always save lives. But when it does, it can help millions.

Take India for example: The country’s estimated 2017 infant mortality rate is 47th worldwide — higher than Iraq’s. In absolute terms, the numbers are staggering. At a time when the United Nations has set a goal of reducing child deaths by half, India accounted for a fifth of child deaths between the years of 2000 and 2015.

During the latter half of that span, mortality rates actually declined. But researchers who set about trying to explain the drop, which would have seen 10 million more perish at the year 2000 rate, have uncovered a remarkable story.

It goes back to 1998 when the Center for Global Health research began tracking the problem through what it termed its Million Death Study. Since 2001, India’s Registrar General oversaw the use of its research methods in over a million homes spread across more than 7,000 different parts of the country.

Here’s where the social science comes in. The method involves utilizing 900 surveyors who conduct “verbal autopsies” of infant and child deaths in the home — deaths whose causes wouldn’t otherwise be known.

These innovative reports, stretching over several pages and conducted every six months, provided a standardized set of illness symptoms and a family narrative of the child’s death. Then, they went out — anonymously — to pairs of 400 total physicians. Each group of two reached a determination about the cause of death.

What the researchers found is that the 2005 tipping point in mortality rates correlated with a National Health Mission effort to ramp up surgical and medical care in rural areas, including vaccine administration and reproductive care.

There’s still massive room for improvement. The study’s authors suggest that India’s wealth, rapid development, and access to state-of-the-art medical infrastructure could have saved as many as 20 million additional lives. But the path forward has been revealed by the Center for Global Health’s careful, thoughtful reliance on the intimate research verbal autopsies help provide.

Share image via U.K. Department for International Development/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Celebrated His First College Basket By Recreating An Iconic NBA Photo

Naturally, Mom was quick to weigh in on her son’s achievement.  by Penn Collins
Innovation

Bacteria-Basted Supertrees Are Sucking Pollution From Our Waste Sites

Scientists scored a special strain of bacteria that breaks down hazardous waste. Now the race is on to find the gene that made it happen by James Poulos
Sports

Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Young Soccer Players Buy Goals

Please consider donating to this team. by Good Sports
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How ‘Verbal Autopsies’ Are Helping Reduce Infant Mortality Rates Globally
Recent
Here It Is: The Greatest Jenga Move The World Has Ever Seen 2 days ago Can A Simple Pen Help Doctors Diagnose Cancer? 2 days ago Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Celebrated His First College Basket By Recreating An Iconic NBA Photo 2 days ago Bacteria-Basted Supertrees Are Sucking Pollution From Our Waste Sites 2 days ago Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Young Soccer Players Buy Goals 2 days ago 5 Of The Best Ads To Inspire Your New Year’s Resolutions 2 days ago How ‘Verbal Autopsies’ Are Helping Reduce Infant Mortality Rates Globally 2 days ago Ryan Hollingshead On His Near-Fatal Accident And Giving Back  2 days ago This Pollution-Absorbing Cement Could Clean Up Smoggy Cities 2 days ago How One Photo Can Save A Mother’s Life — And Her Child’s 3 days ago How A Volunteer Rescue Team Provides This Capital’s Only Ambulance Service 3 days ago This New Treatment Just Changed Everything For Patients With Irregular Heartbeats 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers