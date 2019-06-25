Recently on GOOD
U.S. company making $750 per day, per child to keep immigrant children in ‘prison-like’ conditions At $750 per day, the children could be staying at the Four Seasons hotel.
-
A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat. She may be little, but she’s on a big mission to end hunger.
-
What does the dust in your home mean for your health? You vacuum it, sweep it and wipe it off your furniture. But do you know what it actually is – and how it may affect your health?
-
America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read. “You have your culture and you're in it, but you're also in this American culture.”
-
Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. “Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law,”
A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary
