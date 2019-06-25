  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Woman Was Raised By a Notorious Cult. Here’s How She Finally Got Away.
    by Kirstin Kelley
  2. 2 2
    A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat.
    by Joe McCarthy
  3. 3 3
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  4. 4 4
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  5. 5 5
    What does the dust in your home mean for your health?
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read.
    by Heidi Lux
  8. 8 8
    NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
    by Bijan Samareh
Communities

A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary

by Tod Perry

June 25, 2019 at 12:35
Copy Link
via Polk County Sheriff's Office

The most dangerous person in a woman’s life is her significant other. In a study of female homicide victims between 2003 and 2014, the Centers for Disease Control found that 55% of female homicide victims were domestic violence.

Of these murders, over half were carried out with a gun. 

Even if domestic abusers never pull the trigger, they often use guns to threaten their partners.

Courtney Irby of Florida attempted to protect herself from her abusive husband by turning in his guns into the police, but instead, she was charged with burglary.

After a divorce hearing, Courtney and her husband Joseph Irby got into a fight and when Courtney fled the home, he followed her in his car and rammed her off the road. He was arrested by on a domestic battery charge and spent the night in jail.

Courtney told the Lakeland Police “she feared for her life.” The next day, Courtney attempted to turn in Joseph’s assault rifle and handgun to the police, citing an injunction that required him to surrender the weapons.

According to federal law, it’s illegal for people convicted of domestic abuse to own a firearm. 

The officer at the station asked Courtney if she had permission to enter his apartment and she replied no. “So you are telling me you committed an armed burglary?” the officer said according to Lakeland Ledger. “Yes, I am,” Irby replied, “but he wasn’t going to turn them (the guns) in so I am doing so.”

For turning in the guns of a domestic abuser, who legally was not allowed to have them, at a moment when she feared for her life, Courtney was jailed for six days on one count of armed burglary.

Courtney is set to appear in court on July 16, but prosecutors haven’t decided whether to prosecute her. 

Democratic state Representative Anna V. Eskamani has urged the Polk County State Attorney Brian Haas to drop the charges against Courtney saying it would set, “a scary precedent that if someone seeks help to escape abuse, they will be punished for it.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Courtney Irby to pay for her legal fees and living expenses during this troubling time. It has already raised nearly $10,000, double its initial goal.

Share image by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land. 

The Court ruled that religious history trumps liberty. by Corey D.B. Walker
Culture

Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop. 

In horror films, victims always ignore the warning signs.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless.

Brain supplements are a $5.8 billion bottle of snake oil. by Steven DeKosky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary
Recent
A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary about 1 hour ago Woman’s thoughtful response to pro-lifer’s ‘dare’ to google abortion photos exposes what reproductive rights are really about. about 19 hours ago U.S. company making $750 per day, per child to keep immigrant children in ‘prison-like’ conditions  about 21 hours ago A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat. 1 day ago What does the dust in your home mean for your health? 3 days ago America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read. 4 days ago Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. 4 days ago The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land.  4 days ago Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop.  5 days ago A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. 5 days ago NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home. 6 days ago Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers