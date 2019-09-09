GOOD

Police broke into an innocent black man's house and arrested him. It was all caught on camera.

Leo Shvedsky
09.09.19

When homeowner Kazeem Oyeneyin was awakened by his burglar alarm he didn't expect a police officer to show up with his gun drawn, handcuff him in his underwear, and parade him outside in front of his neighbors under the suspicion of trying to burglarize his own home. But, unfortunately, that is exactly what happened.

"Police. If you're inside, make yourself known. Come on out with your hands up." The police officer ordered as he aimed his gun toward Oyeneyin who was coming out in his boxers to investigate the alarm that was mistakenly tripped by a friend staying with him. Oyeneyin then tried to let the officer know that he was in his own home, but the officer didn't listen.

"Turn around and face away from me!" The officer kept yelling as Oyeneyin, rightfully confused by the absurdity of what was happening, tried to explain that he was in his home and the issue was resolved with the alarm company. "I was counting the seconds because I thought he was going to kill me," Mr. Oyeneyin, 31, told ABC News.

Related: San Francisco has officially designated the NRA a domestic terrorist organization

"I got on my drawers!" Oyeneyin begged as he tried to reason with the officer. After all, burglars don't normally burglarize in their skivvies, but it was no use. "Just turn around and put your hands behind your back and get down on your knees," the officer responded.

"This was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life," he said. It took another police officer who knew him to show up and tell the other officers that he did indeed live there for him to be released.



Oyeneyin says that he's tired of having cops point their guns at him, and that it wasn't the first time. You cannot blame him for his sentiment, or any other person for that matter. According to the Washington Post there have been 623 fatal shootings by police officers so far in 2019, and 138 of those have been black folks.

This is what 138 people shot by police looks like.

Another study found that Mr. Oyeneyin has a better chance of dying in a police-related shooting than he does of winning a prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Put another way, 1 out of every 1000 black men and boys can expect to die in a police shooting.


With that in mind it's easy to understand why Kazeem Oyeneyin, who works as a club promoter and whose son was thankfully staying with his mother at the time of the incident, decided to record the confrontation with the police on his mobile phone. And to release the footage from his home security camera to the public.

According to another report a police spokesperson said an internal investigation was being conducted, and that they tried to reach out to Mr. Oyeneyin who hasn't responded to their calls. He is still weighing whether to take legal action. But the question remains for him and many others of whether they are safe in their own home, not just from criminals but from police alike and that's kind of sickening.

community police
Culture

A Fox News anchor ripped on Trump's hurricane map calling it ‘fake news’

He scorched Trump with his own insult.

via Keith Boykin / Twitter

Fox News and President Trump seem like they may be headed for a breakup. "Fox is a lot different than it used to be," Trump told reporters in August after one of the network's polls found him trailing for Democrats in the 2020 election.

"There's something going on at Fox, I'll tell you right now. And I'm not happy with it," he continued.

Some Fox anchors have hit back at the president over his criticisms. "Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don't work for you," Neil Cavuto said on the air. "I don't work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you."

Keep Reading Show less
hurricane dorain trump sharpie map shepard smith fox news Fox News fox news shepard smith blasts trump hurricane
Politics

16 of our readers' funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map

Our readers are hilarious.

On Thursday, we put together a list of 21 of the the funniest Twitter responses to Trump's Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map. The amazing readers at GOOD and Upworthy responded in the comments section by sharing some of their favorite Sharpie memes.

They were so funny, that we rounded them up to share with everyone.

Not up to date on #SharpieGate? Here's what happened.

Keep Reading Show less
donald trump hurricane dorian sharpies memes George Takei.com Mashable Buzzworthy trump sharpie hurricane memes funny

The Obamas dominated a new poll of the most admired people in America

Flickr

Two-plus years after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama are the most admired man and woman in America.

YouGov recently released the results of a poll that asked thousands of Americans, "Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?"

After creating a list of nominees, the pollsters then asked participants to select a few names from the list before choosing the person they most admire.

Keep Reading Show less
barack obama michelle obama president politics
Politics

Trump's 'hurricane warning' to Alabama was so wrong it may have literally broken the law

In one of the most stupifying moments in an unquestionably chaotic presidency, Donald Trump displayed an apparently doctored map of the projected path of Hurricane Dorain to make it look like it is headed towards Alabama.

Numerous reports, including one by the National Weather Service, have contradicted the president saying that Alabama is not in the hurricane's projected path.

Keep Reading Show less
trump can't admit he's wrong trump alabama dorian hurricane dorian CNN MSNBC trump hurricane map sharpie
Politics

Trump tweets out campaign logo with white supremacist roots

Last week, GOOD reported on an Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) morning briefing sent to Department of Justice employees which contained a link to a white nationalist blog post.

The link was to a story attacking immigration judges published on VDare, a site that the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an "anti-immigration hate website" that "regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites."

A spokesperson for the EOIR responded to the incident by saying "The Department of Justice condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest terms."

Keep Reading Show less
trump president pence 2020 election
Politics