Joe Biden Just Made Everyone's Day With Surprise Return To Politics

The ongoing fight over the Republican attempt to dismantle Obamacare is a big deal. And who better to fight the fight for health care than Mr. BFD himself, Joe Biden?

Biden had largely been quiet since leaving the White House in January. But the former senator is returning to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday when he’ll take part in a rally to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

It will be Biden’s first major public appearance since he and President Obama left office two months ago—and it comes on the heels of recent moves by Hillary Clinton and Obama himself—to begin inching back into the political arena.

If it were truly just marking another Obamacare anniversary, this would be a forgettable photo op of the least interesting sort. But what we’re really talking about is the beginning of Joe Biden’s return to the public stage in a promised fight to stop Obamacare opponents from dismantling the health care law that has suddenly become quite popular with a majority of Americans.

Biden will join Nancy Pelosi on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to oppose the Republican health care plan, which is set to come up for the first of several expected votes the next day.

A majority of Americans oppose the bill in nearly every public poll, with even a majority of Republicans expressing displeasure with how President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are proceeding with the long-promised plan to “repeal and replace” President Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

A recent Congressional Budget Office estimate predicted that 24 million fewer Americans would have access to health care in a decade if the current GOP plan is implemented, with as many as 14 million of those people losing coverage, or access to coverage, in the first year alone.