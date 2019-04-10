  • Trending
The Planet

Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative. 

by Tod Perry

April 10, 2019 at 13:25
Copy Link
Photo by Zach Gibson / Getty Images

On April 9, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on the need for leadership to fight climate change. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who helped broker the Paris climate accord for the Obama Administration, served as a witness.

During the hearing, Kerry had to endure one of the dumbest lines of questioning ever heard in the House from Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie thought he could have a “gotcha” moment with Kerry by claiming his degree was in a pseudoscience. 

When all Massie did was prove that he has little idea how degrees or science work.

Massie: Secretary Kerry, I want to read part of your statement back to you: “Instead of convening a kangaroo court, the president might want to talk with the educated adults he once trusted to fill his top national security positions.” It sounds like you’re questioning the credentials of the president’s advisers currently, but I don’t think we should question your credentials today. Isn’t it true you have a science degree from Yale? 

Kerry: A bachelor of arts degree.

Massie: Is it a political science degree?

Kerry: Yes, political science.

Massie: So how do you get a bachelor of arts in a science?

Kerry: Well, it’s liberal arts education and degree, it’s a bachelor.

Massie: OK, so it’s not really science. So I think it’s somewhat appropriate that someone with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today.

Kerry: Are you serious? This is really, seriously happening here?

Massie: You know what? It is serious, you’re calling the president’s Cabinet a kangaroo court, is that serious? 

Kerry: I’m not calling his Cabinet a kangaroo court, I’m calling this committee he’s putting together a kangaroo committee.

Massie: Are you saying he doesn’t have educated adults there now?

Kerry: I don’t know who it has yet, because it’s secret. 

Massie doesn’t believe in climate change which is odd, because he has a masters degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He’s also a self-proclaimed environmentalist who has 57 solar panels on his home and drives an electric car with a “Friends of Coal” license plate.

It could be that he’s just confused, which makes sense given his bewildering line of questioning.

Later in the back-and-forth, Massie asked why Earth had was a higher percentage of carbon dioxide millions of years ago, to which Kerry responded, “But there weren’t human beings; that was a different world, folks.”

Share image via Kyle Griffin / Twitter.

