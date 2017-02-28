  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Shocking Oscar Upset Triggers Post-Election PTSD
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  3. 3 3
    Automakers Send Letter to EPA Chief Asking To Lower Emissions Standards
    by Ben Jervey
  4. 4 4
    The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Here’s Why Oscar Attendees Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Social Media Goes Wild After Shocking Mix-Up At The Oscars
  8. 8 8
    How This Simple Prank Created A Massive Viral Crime Scare
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism
    by Penn Collins
Trump

Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies

by Tod Perry

February 28, 2017 at 14:15
Copy Link

President Trump is a remorseless liar. Sure, he’s in a profession where people commonly play loose with the truth, but even among politicians, Trump’s dishonesty is shocking. During the 2016 election he was four times more likely to receive a False or Pants on Fire rating from Politifact than his opponent, Hillary Clinton. So Monday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart made an appearance to call out Trump out for his blatant lies.

“Trump lies in a press conference more than CNN does in a year and that’s coming from a guy who, as you know, hates CNN,” Stewart said. When Colbert asked Stewart whether Trump was lying on purpose, Stewart answered with an emphatic yes. “He’s lying on purpose!” Stewart exclaimed. “You know how I know how? Because he constantly says the phrase ‘believe me.’ Nobody says ‘believe me’ unless they are lying.”

Stewart also touched on Trump’s “breakup” with the media after his administration banned major news outlets form a press conference last week. “This breakup with Donald Trump has given you, the media, an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement,” he told the media at-large. “Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American, or if he thinks you’re the enemy, or if he’s being mean to you, or if he’s going to let you go back into the briefings, do something for yourself. Self-improvement! Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”

Here’s ten minutes of Trump begging for you to believe him. It’s a wonder why anyone still does. 

Recently on GOOD
Food

Gordon Ramsay Proves He Doesn’t Even Need To See A Chef To Know They’re Screwing Up

Using only his ears, Gordon Ramsay lay out his trademark criticisms without seeing the food or chef.  by Penn Collins
Culture

How Librarians Led The Resistance Against Hitler And Other Enemies Of The Truth

In hostile political climates, we need “guerrilla archivists” to smuggle materials to safety by Morgan Currie , Britt S. Paris
Communities

Ellen Just Gave College Scholarships To An Entire Class Of High School Seniors 

The students often couldn’t afford lunches or clothes by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A shady pro-Israel organization is publicly harassing college students for their political beliefs… https://t.co/jLr86kMvnA
Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies
Recent
Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies 28 minutes ago You Don’t Need To Be An Athlete To Think Of Exercising As Your Job about 3 hours ago Let’s Treat Intolerance Like A Disease about 5 hours ago Hillary Clinton Took Aim At The President In 2 Short Tweets about 9 hours ago Joss Whedon Knows How To Unleash Your Post-Election Superpowers about 21 hours ago Trump Just Proposed $54 Billion In Military Spending—But Do We Need It? about 21 hours ago The Other Huge Oscars Mistake That Might Be Even Worse Than Messing Up Best Picture about 22 hours ago Gordon Ramsay Proves He Doesn’t Even Need To See A Chef To Know They’re Screwing Up 1 day ago How Librarians Led The Resistance Against Hitler And Other Enemies Of The Truth 1 day ago Ellen Just Gave College Scholarships To An Entire Class Of High School Seniors  1 day ago How This Simple Prank Created A Massive Viral Crime Scare 1 day ago Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers