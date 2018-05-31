Reality TV empress Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on May 30 to meet with Donald Trump about prison sentencing reform.

The optics of a president whose second act in American life was as a reality TV host meeting with a Kardashian struck many as a cheapening of the Oval Office.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

While Kardashian West’s fame is mostly predicated on exploiting America’s fascination with gossip, fame, and money, her meeting with the president may not be as bad as it looks. Trump craves the attention and adulation of other celebrities, which might help Kardashian West’s cause.

According to reports, she spoke with Trump about prison sentencing reform — specifically, the case of the 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense in 1997.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

“The message to the president is that Alice Johnson, the 21 years she has been in prison, represents a punishment that more than pays her debt to society and that to keep her prison the rest of her life is morally and economically unjustifiable,” one of Johnson’s lawyers, Brittany Barnett, told The Daily Mail.

While prison sentencing reform is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, the folks on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at the photo taken of Kardashian West and Trump. In the photo, the president is wearing a cheesy grin while his guest stands stoically at his side, clad in an all-black dress.

“So, here’s the pitch. It’s a fish out of water story but get this, he’s the president and we have Donald Trump play him. And then, here’s the kicker we have Kim Kardashian play his sassy but still incompetent Chief of staff. It’s like Veep meets The Purge.” pic.twitter.com/3EO9V87vAL — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 30, 2018

After meeting Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform, Donald Trump reveals schedule for the rest of the week: pic.twitter.com/TYIcihnYKO — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 31, 2018

A reality TV star with no discernible talent & Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/3qdpT56Yu2 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 31, 2018

anyone know kim kardashian's views on tariffs? — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 31, 2018

Feel like our relationship to celebrity is kind of unhealthy pic.twitter.com/FsuKvfOOkp — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 30, 2018

tfw the ambien hits pic.twitter.com/OpDJpYnSja — Brandon Stosuy (@brandonstosuy) May 30, 2018



Top and share image by Donald J. Trump/Twitter.