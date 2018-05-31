  • Trending
Culture

Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit 

by Tod Perry

May 31, 2018 at 12:10
Copy Link
Photo by Donald J. Trump/Twitter.

Reality TV empress Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on May 30 to meet with Donald Trump about prison sentencing reform.

The optics of a president whose second act in American life was as a reality TV host meeting with a Kardashian struck many as a cheapening of the Oval Office. 

While Kardashian West’s fame is mostly predicated on exploiting America’s fascination with gossip, fame, and money, her meeting with the president may not be as bad as it looks. Trump craves the attention and adulation of other celebrities, which might help Kardashian West’s cause.

According to reports, she spoke with Trump about prison sentencing reform — specifically, the case of the 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense in 1997. 

“The message to the president is that Alice Johnson, the 21 years she has been in prison, represents a punishment that more than pays her debt to society and that to keep her prison the rest of her life is morally and economically unjustifiable,” one of Johnson’s lawyers, Brittany Barnett, told The Daily Mail. 

While prison sentencing reform is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, the folks on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at the photo taken of Kardashian West and Trump. In the photo, the president is wearing a cheesy grin while his guest stands stoically at his side, clad in an all-black dress.

Top and share image by Donald J. Trump/Twitter.

