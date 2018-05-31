Recently on GOOD
Why Poverty Is Rising Faster In Suburbs Than In Cities The urban areas spend nearly 10 times more on human service programs than suburban areas.
Meet The Woman Behind A Groundbreaking Pakistani Girls Soccer League “Soccer can help build that self-confidence on the field, which enables them to go out into the world and break other gender stereotypes that girls in Pakistan face.”
Many Republican Mayors Are Secretly Advancing Climate-Friendly Policies Large-city Republican mayors shy away from climate network memberships, but they advocate for policies that advance climate goals for other reasons, such as fiscal responsibility and public health.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground His off-the-face windmill was especially devastating.
After Reports Of His Murder, Russian Journalist Shows Up At A Press Conference Alive And Well Russian journalists have been dying suspiciously since Putin came to power.
Celtic Football Club Supports Girls In Sport With This Innovative Solution Other clubs should follow their lead.
