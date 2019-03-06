Recently on GOOD
-
A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism. The science is clear: vaccinations don’t cause autism.
-
9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them. “The idea that 18 years later they’re still tugging on the hemline on the government to get this bill through and get it funded properly is truly beyond comprehension."
-
Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they've ever been caught red-handed. Here’s 17 of the best responses. You can’t lie about it, you can’t take it back, all you can do is pray for forgiveness.
-
Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run. The girl was in a unique position to see the whole thing.
-
Librarians are sounding off on annoying customers and it’s awesome hearing them vent. There’s a specific type of customer that makes them nuts.
-
Five quick-thinking teens just saved a little boy dangling from a ski lift in the most incredible way. They only had seconds to react.
Recent
A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism. 9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them. Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they've ever been caught red-handed. Here’s 17 of the best responses. Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run. Librarians are sounding off on annoying customers and it’s awesome hearing them vent. Five quick-thinking teens just saved a little boy dangling from a ski lift in the most incredible way. Tabitha King just called out the sexist media reactions to her and her husband’s shared legacy. Jennifer Lawrence explains why government corruption is the biggest issue of our time. This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread. A drunk woman stole $2000 from a guy at a bar. Now it’s a lesson on rape culture. After backing an anti-gay bill, this representative was shamed by his daughter into admitting it was a ‘mistake.’ A 12-year-old journalist was threatened by law enforcement for reporting a story, but she knew her rights.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy