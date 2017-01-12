Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Natalie Portman For ‘No String Attached’ ‘In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar’
-
Read The Letter Coretta Scott King Wrote In 1986 Condemning Jeff Sessions She addresses the same concerns we have today
-
Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students The assignment paper suggests, “If you think you’re too fat, keep it to yourself,” and other wildly misogynistic advice.
-
Trump's Meeting With This Man Threatens To Make Anti-Vaxxing A Matter Of Policy Wait till they get a load of me
-
Here’s How Much Trump’s Inauguration Will Cost Taxpayers The short answer: a lot
-
‘My Pronouns Are...” Buttons Instruct Strangers How To Address People Per Their Preferred Gender "Each person has the right to identify their own pronouns, and we encourage you to ask before assuming someone's gender.”
Live Well. Do Good.
Trump wants to put anti-vaxxer in charge of major autism committee. https://t.co/zHdYYg9VrR https://t.co/t4tcS8etLP
Recent
Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Natalie Portman For ‘No String Attached’ Read The Letter Coretta Scott King Wrote In 1986 Condemning Jeff Sessions Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students Trump's Meeting With This Man Threatens To Make Anti-Vaxxing A Matter Of Policy Here’s How Much Trump’s Inauguration Will Cost Taxpayers ‘My Pronouns Are...” Buttons Instruct Strangers How To Address People Per Their Preferred Gender This Burger, Inspired By Trump’s Alleged Sexual Fetish, Is Helping Raise Funds For Planned Parenthood The Virus That Could Get Rid Of Alcoholism Fighting Trump By Giving Back How One Law Created A Winter Surf Haven In The Unlikeliest Of Places Al Franken Gets Jeff Sessions To Admit ‘Inflated’ Civil Liberties Claims
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.