Lifestyle

This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression

by Penn Collins

January 9, 2017 at 9:50
Copy Link

The term “shelter dog” might be seared into your brain, but one animal shelter made a big effort in the hope that the public will think about shelter cats the same way.

Atlanta’s Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters is enjoying a wave of viral notoriety thanks to their recent viral ad that proves you don’t need a big budget to get your point across. The video, rife with kitsch, camp, and humor, is an effort by the shelter to market the adoption of cats from their facility.

In case you’re wondering what the big selling points about cats are, well...watch the video. Furkids checks pretty much every box on the list when it comes to extolling the virtues of pet cats. 

If you’re wondering who on Earth the human star of this video is, don’t feel bad. He’s not a household name...yet. His name’s Paul Preston, and he got the gig because he’s the brother of one of the shelter employees. What he lacks in budget and production values he more than makes up for with enthusiasm and some shamelessly hilarious mugging. 

I would suggest you not only watch the video, but make it through to the end so that you can a) enjoy the whole absurd thing, and b) figure out what song they’re spoofing with that fingerstyle acoustic music that plays throughout the whole video. 

And if you are in the market to adopt a cat in the state of Georgia, might I suggest taking a trip to Furkids? I’d say they’ve earned the business with this video. 

