Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
Watch Roger Federer Console A Young Fan Starstruck To The Point Of Tears If you’re going to get emotional in front of a star, Federer’s a good one to pick.
-
Star-Studded Video Serves As A Heartwarming Farewell To The Obama Family’s Time In Office Stars and regular citizens remember how Obama taught us all, “Yes, we can.”
-
Meryl Streep Took Donald Trump To Task In Golden Globes Speech “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose”
-
Beautifully Simple Badges Are Helping Social Media Talk About Mental Illness "Just because an illness is often invisible, it doesn't mean your battle should go unrecognized”
-
Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment “A musical of the people, by the people and for the people”
-
Mexico’s Ex-President Confirms Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Wall “Neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument”
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Watch Roger Federer Console A Young Fan Starstruck To The Point Of Tears This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression Star-Studded Video Serves As A Heartwarming Farewell To The Obama Family’s Time In Office Meryl Streep Took Donald Trump To Task In Golden Globes Speech Beautifully Simple Badges Are Helping Social Media Talk About Mental Illness Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment Mexico’s Ex-President Confirms Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Wall Taco Bell’s Low-Key Healthy Revolution Inside A Covert Mission To Defeat Poachers In Nicaragua The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’ How A Hollywood Prop Artist Could Help Stop Poaching At Its Source This Cruise Line Will Pay You To Quit Your Job And Instagram Your Vacation
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.