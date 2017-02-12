Survey
Recently on GOOD
The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020 He’s already going after the one that scares him most
Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money As Activism The protest singer, philanthropist, and son of the world’s third-richest man wants to help you to do the most good with what you’ve got
Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists Why some stars may—or may not—stay mum on Trump during the annual music award show
7 Essential Ways You Can Help Women Now Marches and donations to Planned Parenthood are just the beginning
Melinda Gates Promises To Give Birth Control To 120 Million Women By 2020 “We made a promise to women around the world. Our actions over the next three years will decide whether we keep it”
Franken Says Republican Leaders Privately Tell Him Trump ‘Not Right Mentally’ ‘I’ve heard great concern about the president's temperament’
