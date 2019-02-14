Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls.

Recently on GOOD
A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations. The UK has a sexism in advertising ban that goes into effect later this year.
Google and Apple are taking heat for publishing the most sexist app on the planet. Need to track your wife or daughter? We’ve got the app for you.
Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down. Some say she’s a terrible example for young girls.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s viral video on government corruption just made history. It’s already the most viewed political video in Twitter history.
Ted Cruz’s ridiculous ‘El Chapo’ idea is being ridiculed by everyone. The drug lord was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week.
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. This woman is toatlly deserving of all the name-shaming she can get.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy