The Occupy Movement Reemerges As Anti-ICE Protests Grow Across The Country 

While the Trump administration slowly dials back its cruel “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, a growing movement looks to strike back against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On June 17, a group of protestors gathered around the federal prison in Portland, Oregon, where immigrants are being detained under the banner #OccupyICEPDX. By the next day, the group grew to over 70 protestors. It soon became an all-night vigil with protesters standing together, arm-in-arm, to block any vehicles from leaving the facility.

The protests inspired the newly-formed #OccupyICEPDX to put out a call to action to people across the country to establish their own occupations to abolish ICE. Occupy ICE protests have since sprung up in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington state.

**OFFICIAL NATIONWIDE CALL FOR ACTION AND OCCUPATION**

We are calling on all of our comrades across the nation to occupy and shutdown your local I.C.E building!#AbolishICE #OccupyICE #OccupyICEPDX #StandWithRefugees #StopSeparatingFamilies pic.twitter.com/jJbqE5oejm — Abolish I.C.E PDX (@OccupyICEPDX) June 20, 2018

Since June 20, Occupy ICE protestors have gathered at the loading docks at the ICE processing center in lower Manhattan. The protests have caused federal immigration authorities to halt some operations, including all bond hearings.