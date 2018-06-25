The Occupy Movement Reemerges As Anti-ICE Protests Grow Across The Country 

Recently on GOOD
After A Billboard Urged Liberals To Leave Texas, An Amarillo Resident Fought Back With Positivity The tale of two billboards outside of Vega, Texas.
Turkish President Erdoğan’s Election Victory Makes Him More Powerful Than Ever Erdoğan’s victory is just the latest in the recent rise of authoritarian, nationalist, and populist leaders around the world.
The Vikings Host The NFL’s First LGBTQ Summit It was attended by 14 NFL teams.
How Daniel Patterson Is Tightening The Racial And Gender Gap In The Restaurant Industry From bartenders to servers, line cooks, and food runners, he found front-of-the-house employees were working fewer hours and making much more money than their counterparts.
Protesters Play Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Outside Kirstjen Nielsen’s House The audio of crying detained children sent a powerful message to the Homeland Security administrator.
Running For NET: A Mother’s Journey To Run In 50 National Parks In Honor Of Her Late Daughter “I do not want to see another parent have to bury their child like we did.”
How Daniel Patterson Is Tightening The Racial And Gender Gap In The Restaurant Industry Protesters Play Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Outside Kirstjen Nielsen’s House Running For NET: A Mother’s Journey To Run In 50 National Parks In Honor Of Her Late Daughter Melania Trump Wears ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket On A Trip To See Detained Children At The Border How This Special Olympics Athlete Races Past Expectations Axed Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs Win Back Federal Funds 'The Sandlot' At 25: An Interview With Director David Mickey Evans About the Baseball Cult Classic Refugees Tell Their Stories Through Photos Of Their Possessions Immigrant Fingerprint Archive Will Be Scanned To Revoke Citizenship From Fraudulent Applicants 44-Year-Old NFL Star Terrell Owens Proves He’s In Fantastic Shape And Ready For A Potential CFL Comeback Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together Detained Immigrant Children Forcibly Injected With Drugs, Lawsuit Claims
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy