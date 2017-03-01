Recently on GOOD
When Sean Spicer Learned About The Nickname His College’s Newspaper Gave Him, He Responded Predictably Is anyone surprised the feud between Spicer and the college paper continues to this day?
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Features Disney’s First Openly Gay Character He’s in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” remake
Meet the History-Making Openly Gay Football PlayerMy-King Johnson is the first out player to receive an NCAA football scholarship
The Next Fan-Designed Lego Set Will Celebrate The Women Of NASA The sharp-looking set celebrates all women in the agency’s history with five custom-designed figures.
Red Sox Legend Curt Schilling Gets Schooled On Twitter By Afghan War Veteran He compared his World Series ring to a Purple Heart, which is … something you shouldn’t do.
The Secret VHS Tape That Could Have Stopped Climate Change 15 years before An Inconvenient Truth, a meganational oil company sounded the alarm about burning fossil fuels
Just leaked: Big oil's secret VHS tape from 1991 that could have stopped climate change https://t.co/H5Zk2q2do3 https://t.co/HYxXuC3IRg
