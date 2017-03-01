  • Trending
Culture

Trump’s Election Made Oprah Winfrey Consider Entering Politics

by Tod Perry

March 1, 2017 at 13:20
Before 2016, there was a widely-held belief that in order to be elected President of the United States you needed to have government experience, a grasp of political issues, personal integrity, and a good temperament. However, after the election of Donald Trump, all of that has gone out the window. Now it seems that simply being able to attract the attention of the national media is all you need to earn the most important job in the world.

In an interview with financier David Rubenstein, Oprah Winfrey admitted the election of Donald Trump has made her reconsider her reluctance to go into politics. “I never considered the question even a possibility,” Winfrey said. “It’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United states,” Rubenstein added. “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. I don’t ...’ ” Then Winfrey cracked a devilish smile and said, “And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’”

Although Winfrey has no experience in government she has certain qualities that President Trump lacks. Winfrey has a long history of personal integrity, philanthropy, and most would say she has an agreeable temperament. In fact, even Trump has said that Winfrey would do a great job in the oval office. Back in 2015, Trump said he’d “love” to have Winfrey as his vice president. “I think Oprah would be great,” he said. “I think we’d win easily, actually.”

 

