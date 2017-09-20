Recently on GOOD
-
This 73-Shot Badminton Rally Might Be The Most Impressive Athletic Display You See This Year One competitor winds up so exhausted she’s unable to move.
-
Andy Murray Is The Feminist Ally Sports Needs Now The tennis star rails against sexism in sports in a powerful new op-ed.
-
Kevin Durant Pretty Much Admitted To Using A Fake Twitter Account To Criticize His Old Team Why else would he apologize?
-
Wentworth Miller Uses A Fat-Shaming Meme To Share An Empowering Message About Depression He’s suffered from depression all of his life
-
Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love Feel the love.
-
16 Wonderful Words For Love That You’ll Wish Existed In English Hopefully everyone will get to experience “forelsket” at least once in life.
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.