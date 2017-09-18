Recently on GOOD
Research Shows That Spicy Foods May Help You Live Longer Breakthrough research is great news for buffalo wing addicts.
15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless Vintage post cards and erotica from the turn of the century
Detroit-Area High School Allows Its Seniors To Dress Up For Their ID Photos And The Results Are Hilarious Registration must have looked like Comic-Con.
How America’s Love Of Cheap, Fatty Chicken Led To ‘Superbugs’ — And Way Too Many Boring Meals Why did we start brining our favorite white meat in antibiotics? Maryn McKenna chased the medical mystery of drug-resistant infections right to the source: industrial chicken farms.
The World Value Survey’s Map of Worldwide Racial Intolerance 80 countries were surveyed.
Which Country Takes the Most Showers? A look at bathing habits around the world.
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.