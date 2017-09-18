In photographer and filmmaker Luke Gilford’s new sci-fi short, “Connected,” Pamela Anderson lays herself bare. Playing a fitness instructor in a spiritual crisis, Anderson toys with her image as a sex symbol, appearing without makeup and exuding a deeply soulful unhappiness. In the short, Anderson joins a mysterious wellness cult to find a reason for living.

“’Connected’ is a portrait of a woman grappling with aging, self-perception, and transformation in a technologically optimized world,” explains Gilford on his website. “Jackie (Pamela Anderson) is … obsessed with self-improvement tapes (voiced by Jane Fonda), and she is soon drawn to an advanced yet enigmatic wellness spa that promises to enhance her mind, body, and soul.”

Since her hit show VIP, which ended in 2002, Anderson has worked steadily in TV over the past decade while remaining in the Hollywood background. In this fascinating 10-minute short, she attempts to defy everyone who may have written her off. The scenes where she articulates her spiritual loneliness demonstrate, at the very least, an actor who is seriously striving for something greater.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 23, 2016.