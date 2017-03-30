  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet
    by Ben Jervey
  3. 3 3
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Former Staffer Offers To Narc On Donald Trump In Exchange For Immunity
    by Stacey Leasca
  5. 5 5
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why 
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have
    by Penn Collins
Lifestyle

“Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage

by Raleigh Van Ness

March 30, 2017 at 19:10
Copy Link

A young boy at the Dallas Fort Worth, Texas airport received a thorough, 2-minute pat down by a TSA security guard, which his  mother described as “horrifying.” Others agreed. The incident, posted to Facebook by the 13-year-old’s mother, has since gone viral. 

See the video here (via Al Jazeera). If you can stand it, watch until the end:

This isn’t the first time the TSA has been accused of excessive caution. In early 2016, an outraged father posted a video to YouTube after his 10-year-old girl was given a pat-down after a Capri Sun was found among her things. 

via YouTube

 

 

Recently on GOOD
Food

International Tips And Tricks For Your Best Lunch Yet

Banish your sad desk salad for good by Maxwell Williams
Health

Adult Swaddling Is Becoming Popular In Japan 

It’s great for babies, but what’s it do for adults? by Tod Perry
Money

8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend)

The DOs and DON’Ts of your 2017 budget by Vivienne Woodward
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
“Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage
Recent
Here’s Why The Cheapest Time To Travel Comes Down To One Specific Day 1 day ago Money Lessons From My Parents—Who Learned The Hard Way 1 day ago 11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow 1 day ago President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order 1 day ago Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why  1 day ago ‘Recreating History’ Shows Actors Moving Step For Step Alongside Their Real-Life Counterparts 1 day ago NBA Commissioner Says Expect A Female Head Coach 'Sooner Rather Than Later’ 1 day ago Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet 1 day ago The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have 1 day ago Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home 1 day ago Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity 1 day ago Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers