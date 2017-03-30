“Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage

A young boy at the Dallas Fort Worth, Texas airport received a thorough, 2-minute pat down by a TSA security guard, which his mother described as “horrifying.” Others agreed. The incident, posted to Facebook by the 13-year-old’s mother, has since gone viral.

See the video here (via Al Jazeera). If you can stand it, watch until the end:

This isn’t the first time the TSA has been accused of excessive caution. In early 2016, an outraged father posted a video to YouTube after his 10-year-old girl was given a pat-down after a Capri Sun was found among her things.