  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ABC Cancels Roseanne Barr’s Show After A Racist Tweet About A Former Obama Aide
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
    by Hadley Meares
  4. 4 4
    Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Utah Girls Tackle Football League Tackles Gender Norms
    by Anya Alvarez
  7. 7 7
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games

by Araceli Cruz

June 1, 2018 at 11:00
Copy Link
Image via WOCinTech Chat/Flickr.

In just three years, teens say Facebook has gone from cool to meh.

The decline seems to have little to do with recent privacy scandals or Russian meddling. Instead, U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 are simply using other social media platforms to stay connected and get their daily dose of internet. According to a study released in May 2018 by Pew Research Center, YouTube is the clear winner among this age group; a whopping 85% indicate they use the video platform.

Three years ago, YouTube didn’t even make it to the survey list. Back then, teens were using Facebook (71%), Instagram (52%), and Snapchat (41%). Even Google+ made the ranks in 2015, tied with Twitter at 33%.

Now, only 32% of teens use Facebook.

Some adults might assume teens are straying from Facebook because of online bullying, but according to the study, that’s not quite the case.

“A plurality of teens (45%) believe social media has a neither positive nor negative effect on people their age,” according to the study. “Meanwhile, roughly 3 in 10 teens (31%) say social media has had a mostly positive impact, while 24% describe its effect as mostly negative.”

Facebook’s largest demographic is 25- to 34-year-olds. Different data provided by Statista shows that in the United States, 35.3 million U.S. social media users were aged between 25 and 34 years.

Digital divide

Interestingly enough, one thing that is still relatively the same from both the 2015 and 2018 studies on social media use is that teens who live in higher-income households aren’t as interested in Facebook as teens living in lower-income households.

In the 2018 study, Pew reports that 7 in 10 teens living in households who earn less than $30,000 a year say they use Facebook compared with 36% whose annual family income is $75,000 or more. In 2015, it was 51% of teens living in households earning less than $30,000.

The richer teens presumably get their kicks by perusing viral videos on YouTube and liking random pictures of Selena Gomez on Instagram. Yet teens who do use Facebook say they mostly use it as a means to reach family and friends.

A 15-year-old female responded to the study by stating, “I feel that social media can make people my age feel less lonely or alone. It creates a space where you can interact with people.” However, another 15-year-old female — who was a part of the 14% to 17% that said social media could have a negative effect — said social media “makes it harder for people to socialize in real life because they become accustomed to not interacting with people in person.”

The reign of gamers

One major aspect of social media use that continues to grow among all groups, especially males, is the use of video games.

According to the study, “84% of teens say they have or have access to a game console at home, and 90% say they play video games of any kind (whether on a computer, game console or cellphone).” The trend is also high with the Latino community and teens who live in lower-income households. About 85% of teens from households earning less than $30,000 a year now say they have a game console at home, which is up from 67% in 2014-2015. Those numbers suggest that despite economic status, game use is pretty much accessible to all.

Still, as history has shown, teens know what’s up.

While adults are deactivating their Facebook accounts and claiming it’s a privacy issue, teens aren’t even bothering to use Facebook in the first place.

Share image via WOCinTech Chat/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Meet The Woman Behind A Groundbreaking Pakistani Girls Soccer League

“Soccer can help build that self-confidence on the field, which enables them to go out into the world and break other gender stereotypes that girls in Pakistan face.” by Anya Alvarez
The Planet

Many Republican Mayors Are Secretly Advancing Climate-Friendly Policies

Large-city Republican mayors shy away from climate network memberships, but they advocate for policies that advance climate goals for other reasons, such as fiscal responsibility and public health. by Nicolas Gunkel
Sports

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground 

His off-the-face windmill was especially devastating.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games
Recent
Costa Rica Skate Park Honors Fallen Youth Advocate And Builds Community about 21 hours ago The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home about 21 hours ago Immigrant Graduates Share Their School Journey With #Immigrad  about 22 hours ago NBA Stars Nick Young And Draymond Green Discuss Their Unique Chemistry In ‘The Sixth Sense’ about 22 hours ago Twitter’s Funniest Reactions To Kim Kardashian West’s Oval Office Visit  about 24 hours ago Why Poverty Is Rising Faster In Suburbs Than In Cities 1 day ago Meet The Woman Behind A Groundbreaking Pakistani Girls Soccer League 1 day ago Many Republican Mayors Are Secretly Advancing Climate-Friendly Policies 2 days ago Sixers’ Joel Embiid Enjoys His Offseason By Dunking On Pickup Players At A Philadelphia Playground  2 days ago After Reports Of His Murder, Russian Journalist Shows Up At A Press Conference Alive And Well 2 days ago Celtic Football Club Supports Girls In Sport With This Innovative Solution 3 days ago The War Childhood Museum Shares Stories Of Kids Growing Up Under Seige 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers