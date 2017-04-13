  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    The Senate Just Held A Hearing About Climate Change Right Outside The ‘Winter White House’
    by Ben Jervey
  3. 3 3
    What You Know About Gravity, The Beatles, And The Unabomber Is Wrong—Just Ask Chuck Klosterman
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes
    by Stacey Leasca
  5. 5 5
    Why A 23-Year Old Is Buying Houses For Just $500 And Giving Them Back To The Original Owner
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    An Airline Economist Explains Your Rights As A Passenger
    by Volodymyr Bilotkach
Communities

A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation

by Penn Collins

April 13, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link

If an impressionable child was to ask how they “safely” ride their bike down a flight of stairs, you might think that the appropriate response would be something such as, “There is no safe way to ride down stairs.” 

Yet in this cycling safety demonstration, a police officer disagrees, showing the children there is, in fact, a “safe” way to ride down stairs. 

Rather than explain to them the technique (which appears to be just riding really, really slowly), the officer shows them with a helpful demonstration. Unfortunately, the demo does very little to sell the whole “safety” aspect. 

If an experienced bike cop can’t make it down a flight of stairs on a bike, maybe you don’t want to be emboldening children to give it a shot? 

The man who filmed the video told the Daily Record, "Police were staging a safe way for kids to go down the stairs on their bikes and the policeman failed miserably.”

It’s hard to argue with the characterization of this failure as “miserable.” As for the police officer sent (slowly) over his own handlebars? He’s doing fine, save for a bruised ego. 

"He took it in good spirits. He was fine, just embarrassed."

Another lesson? Always wear a helmet. Especially if you’re being convinced to do something as dangerous as biking down a flight of stairs. 

Recently on GOOD
Money

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Strikes Down Protections For Student Loan Borrowers

Who is she working for? by Tod Perry
Sports

Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy 

Trump has played 13 rounds of golf in just 12 weeks  by Tod Perry
Culture

Chrissy Teigen Quietly Paid This Girl's Beauty School Tuition, But The Secret Got Out Quickly

“If I ever meet Chrissy Teigen in person, I'm giving her the biggest hug on earth” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation
Recent
An Economist Explains Why Airlines Overbook 2 days ago Watch A Colorblind Grandpa See The World For The First Time 2 days ago The Senate Just Held A Hearing About Climate Change Right Outside The Winter White House 2 days ago The San Bernardino Shootings Are A Painful Reminder Of Gun Tragedies Each Day 2 days ago How The Survivors Of Two Separate Acid Attacks Have Found Love And Peace With One Another 2 days ago High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest 2 days ago Parents Of Trans Children Unite To Share The Wonderful Affirmations They Offer Their Kids 2 days ago Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes 2 days ago Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip 2 days ago The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet 2 days ago Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof 3 days ago Then There Was That Time United Refused To Help Teen Who Was Being Sexually Harassed 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers