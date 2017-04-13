Recently on GOOD
-
A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Re-Accommodate' You It's hard to tell where the satire ends and the practical advice begins
-
The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan The intended target was an ISIS encampment
-
What Makes A Sports Villain?The director of ESPN’s latest 30 For 30 documentary wants you to confront your love or hate for John CalipariDocumentary filmmaker Jonathan Hock wants you to confront your love or hate for John Calipari
-
Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments Fielder felt Spicer could stand to learn a thing or two about the Holocaust
-
The Tax Day Protest Is About Way More Than Trump’s Returns What the president files with the IRS shows a lot more than his net worth
-
A Trans Singer Recorded An Amazing Duet Using His Pre- And Post-Transition Voices The track, featuring a high and low voice, was recorded in tribute to the transgender community
