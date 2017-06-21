Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Standardized Test Monopoly That Secretly Runs America’s High Schools
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Michigan Teenager Donates A Year’s Supply Of Pizza To Homeless Shelter
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    After This Class President Gave A Graduation Speech, His School Withheld His Diploma
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    10-Year-Old Writes a Hilarious Letter to Parents After Learning About Santa Claus
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 

by Tod Perry

June 21, 2017 at 18:35
Copy Link

Three years ago, Rafael Eliassen had a major life turnaround. He went from being 65 pounds overweight, ridden with anxiety, and addicted to video games to becoming a life coach and a popular motivational speaker. In the video above, Eliassen demonstrates four psychological principles that could help you feel better about yourself and improve how you relate to others.
 
1. Use active listening.
 
If you want others to open up to you, make them the most important thing in the world. All you need to do is give your entire attention to them while they talk. You can practice active listening by pretending that you have to give an hourlong presentation on what they talked about the next day. You can also act like they have something to share that will give you a million dollars.
 
People will feel your undivided attention and will love to talk to you because you make them feel like they matter. And that’s one of the most sought-after feelings in the world.
 
2. What you think, you see. 
 
There is a security mechanism in our brains that works to confirm that we’re correct. The interesting part comes when we realize that this works for everything. When we think about positive things, like how great the world is or how amazing life is, we see more proof of it in the real world. But this also works against us. When we think negatively, our minds work to affirm that reality as well.

3. Motion creates emotion.
 
Studies in the area of confidence show that the more space you take up, the more confident you feel. When you sit, do so with your legs open and arms outstretched. When standing, stand up tall and wide. This technique also works on our emotions. Whenever you want to be happy, excited, confident, sexy, loving, or whatever else, think about what a person with those qualities would do. Imagine that person in the same situation: How would they act? What would they say? What would they think?
 
4. Test your reality.
 
A lot of our daily problems arise from overthinking or ruminating. This makes our problems bigger or smaller than they actually are. Psychotherapists encourage clients to look at their problems objectively by backtracking to negative thoughts and analyzing them.

Recently on GOOD
Money

A Bike-Sharing Company Failed To Do One Simple Thing, And Now They’re Out Of Business

They have to be kicking themselves over this ridiculous mistake by Penn Collins
Sports

Female Olympic Athletes Honored Over 50 Years Later

They are the first women added to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Court of Honor since 1961. by Jolene Latimer
Money

A Coffee Shop Is Charging Higher Prices For Customers Who Don’t Say ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’

It's a bold move but one that many are applauding. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
Recent
Call Center Worker Brilliantly Beats The Heat And The Office Dress Code  1 day ago Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying 1 day ago The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue 1 day ago Dozens Of Bikers Escort A Bullied Child To School    1 day ago School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 1 day ago Over 150,000 People Shared This Photo As A Lesson To Anyone Who Thinks Being LGBTQ Is 'Just A Phase' 1 day ago A New Rating System Tells Parents If TV Shows Perpetuate Gender Stereotypes 1 day ago Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump 1 day ago ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Got Paid Way Less Than You’d Expect 1 day ago Soccer Star CJ Sapong On His Fight For Urban Farms 1 day ago Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts 2 days ago If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers