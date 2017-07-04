Before Obama, The GOP (And Just About Everyone Else) Loved The Arts

Recently on GOOD
The One Joke Donald Trump Didn't Allow In His Comedy Central Roast Is Hilarious Snoop Dogg even predicted his presidential run
Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts Their boss mandates it.
Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Dead men will no longer yell “We wants the redhead!”
Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series It’s not the first time he’s gone after Trump.
People Are Posting Pictures Of Their Grandparents On Social Media To Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban “We think it’s repugnant to our values.”
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.