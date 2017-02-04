Survey
How are we?
Surprise! ‘Lawyer’ Is Now A Dream Job After abandoning law to pursue her dreams, one Iranian-American returned to stand up for civil liberties The most maligned profession in America is a heroic career path under Trump
Donald Trump Silver Linings: How The President Inadvertently Taught The Nation About Black History His fumble had people furiously Googling who the famed abolitionist was
3 Things Lady Gaga Might Do During Super Bowl Halftime – And One Thing She Should “The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career”
Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban “No one is above the law, not even the president”
A Quick Guide To Protest Etiquette Be a fantastic ally in 6 easy steps
You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial Guacamole hasn’t always been a popular Super Bowl Sunday staple
"Rogue" Twitter account claims to be resistance from inside Trump White House. https://t.co/QTDeRoKCaZ https://t.co/c3I265nHCp
