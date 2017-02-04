  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet 
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means
    by Stacey Leasca
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Jenna Bush Tweets Dad’s Own Words On Islam To Shame Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Brilliant Plan To Fix Trump White House
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It
    by Jake Fuentes
  8. 8 8
    Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House

by Eric Pfeiffer

February 4, 2017 at 16:15
Copy Link

The resistance is growing from within. At least that is the claim made by a mysterious Twitter account that has developed a rapid following, releasing what it claims are leaks from directly within the White House of President Trump.

Since the account emerged, more than 600,000 people have started following the account, which claims to represent “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House.” The account claims in sprung up in solidarity with other “rogue” accounts that have garnered attention since Trump took office, such as one from the National Parks Service.

In short order, the account has leaked advanced warning about rumored executive orders on LGBTQ rights, how Trump is responding to criticism from the press, and even how high-ranking members of his own team like Chief of Staff Reince Preibus are handling the new tone in Washington:

The individuals (or individual) behind the Twitter account has also set up a website, which further elaborates on their mission:

In solidarity with others who were courageous enough to create #altgov twitter accounts, pushing back against President Trump's attempt to silence dissent and inconvenient facts, we are committed to supporting the resistance by revealing the inner chaos of President Trump's White House and incompetence. We are White House staffers, working at various levels, operating in secrecy to reveal hidden truths of the Trump administration to the American people.

 

Of course, it’s still unclear if the account is coming from actual administration staff. The White House technically employs over 4,000 individuals when at full capacity, most of which are not explicitly political appoints like the heads of various agencies. So, it’s entirely possible these could be career civil servants, Republicans fed up with Trump’s direction, or if you want to get downright conspiratorial, a head fake from the Trump team itself to gauge the public reaction to ideas being floated for consideration.

Either way, it’s a startling shift from how the Obama White House was run, and particularly ironic when you consider how regularly Trump taunted Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for the cyberattacks on her State Department email accounts.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet 

“Honest mistakes abound” by Andre Grant
Communities

The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear

California congressman Ted Lieu has become a Twitter superhero for his Trump-trolling by Tasbeeh Herwees
Sports

Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete? 

A $1 million prize is on the line for the most charitable player of 2017 by Harold Goldberg
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
"Rogue" Twitter account claims to be resistance from inside Trump White House. https://t.co/QTDeRoKCaZ https://t.co/c3I265nHCp
‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
Recent
Surprise! ‘Lawyer’ Is Now A Dream Job 31 minutes ago ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House about 1 hour ago Donald Trump Silver Linings: How The President Inadvertently Taught The Nation About Black History about 4 hours ago 3 Things Lady Gaga Might Do During Super Bowl Halftime – And One Thing She Should about 8 hours ago Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban  about 8 hours ago A Quick Guide To Protest Etiquette about 10 hours ago You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial about 12 hours ago Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet  about 22 hours ago The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear 1 day ago Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete?  1 day ago There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But... 1 day ago Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers