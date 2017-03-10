Recently on GOOD
Here’s What Happens When A Man And A Woman Switch Names At Work “The takeaway here is to monitor yourself and other men around you”
8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try From horse milk to palm wine, fermented drinks are both delicious and healthy “That’s around the time I was told it was fermented horse milk”
Doctors Tell This 5-Year-Old They Found Him A New Heart, And His Reaction Is Priceless He’s undergone two surgeries and waited literally his whole life to hear this news
Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters He got two million hits in the first two weeks
Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade The backlash has been swift and savage in the face of this glaringly homophobic act
Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence He speaks as a neighbor wanting to show ‘local politics reign supreme’ in the Trump era
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.