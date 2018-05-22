  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    GQ Mocks Vanity Fair’s Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Why Did America Forget About Rajneeshpuram?
    by Hanna Olsen
  3. 3 3
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Twitter Mocks The Donald With #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Here’s Why ‘Stand By Me’ Was The Perfect Song For The Royal Wedding
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Obama Rips Into Trump’s Decision To Walk Away From The Iran Nuclear Deal
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

It's Time To Ask Deeper Questions About School Shootings

by Bryan Warnick

May 22, 2018 at 10:35
Copy Link
Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a service May 20, 2018. <a href="http://www.apimages.com/metadata/Index/School-Shooting-Texas/f127e1a7942d450aa5125f59868ddfcb/9/0">Photo by David J. Phillip/AP.</a>

To what extent does school — through things like athletics, homecoming royalties, or dances — encourage what some political scientists have called the “status tournament of adolescence” that lurks behind many school shootings?

The question, which my colleagues and I raised earlier this year after the Parkland shooting, takes on added importance in light of the most recent American school massacre in Texas.

As one reads about school shootings such as the May 2018 incident in Santa Fe, Texas, one often senses a feeling of social anxiety on the part of the perpetrator. Americans hold high expectations for schools as places of friendship and romance, yet too often students find alienation, humiliation, and isolation. The frustration at these thwarted expectations at least sometimes seems to turn toward the school community itself.

As a researcher who has written about school shootings, I think this latest school shooting underscores that what is missing from the discussion of school violence prevention is the idea of an educational response.

Current policy responses do not address the fundamental question of why so many mass shootings take place in schools. To answer this question, we need to get to the heart of how students experience school and the meaning that schools have in American life.

An educational response is important because the “target hardening” approach might actually make things worse by changing students’ experience of schools in ways that suggest violence rather than prevent it.

How security measures can backfire

Filling schools with metal detectors, surveillance cameras, police officers, and gun-wielding teachers tells students that schools are scary, dangerous, and violent places – places where violence is expected to occur.

The “target hardening” approach also has the potential to change how teachers, students, and administrators see one another. How teachers understand the children and youth they teach has important educational consequences. Are students budding citizens or future workers? Are they plants to nourish or clay to mold?

Force and control issues

To what extent does the force and coercion employed by many schools contribute to a “might makes right” mentality and associated violence?

It is true that bullying is part of some of the stories of school shooters. Students who are bullied or who are bullies themselves will quite naturally think of schools as places appropriate for violence.

That appears to have potentially been the case in Santa Fe. Some news reports indicate the confessed shooter had been bullied by other students and staff, though school officials dispute that account.

The confessed shooter’s inability or unwillingness to accept rejection also appears to have played a role. According to news reports, the confessed shooter in Santa Fe, 17-year-old junior Dimitrios Pagourtzis, shot and killed eight students and two teachers. His victims included Shana Fisher, who “had four months of problems from this boy,” her mother Sadie Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times in reference to the shooter.

“He kept making advances on her, and she repeatedly told him no,” Rodriguez said.

As Pagourtzis stepped up his efforts to pursue Fisher, she eventually stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Among school shooters, there is also sometimes a rage against the day-to-day imposition of school discipline and punishment. Since schools are experienced as places of force and control, for some students, they also come to be seen as appropriate places for violence.

Identity and expression

In research on American high schools, one finds the idea that American schools are intertwined with notions of “expressive individualism” — the idea that human beings should find out and be true to who they really are on the inside. Might this also contribute to school shootings?

Suburban high schools, in particular, are seen by the middle class as places to accomplish expressive projects. Sociologist Robert Bulman points out, for example, how Hollywood films set in suburban settings focus on student journeys of self-discovery while urban school films focus on heroic teachers and academic achievement. In the same vein, many suburban school shooters see what they are doing as acts of self-expression.

Reading stories of school shootings, one often finds moments in which the shooters claim that something inside, whether hatred or frustration, needed to find expression. Indeed, even in the latest incident, the confessed shooter reportedly told police that he spared students he liked so that “​he could have his story told.”

What to do

Of course, it will be difficult to definitively answer the questions I pose above. And, even if society is able to find answers, it is not clear what the proper educational response should be.

My suggestion is simply that, instead of trying to find solutions to school shootings in the dubious arms of security technologies or even solely through more promising public policy, society should ask deeper questions about the nature of education and schooling in American society.

The ConversationIt is time to think about school shootings not as a problem of security but as a problem of education.

Bryan Warnick is a professor of education at Ohio State UniversityThis article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Share photo by David J. Phillip/AP.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

GQ Mocks Vanity Fair’s Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover

Back in January 2018, Vanity Fair released a cover featuring a three-legged Reese Witherspoon. by Tod Perry
Culture

The Land Of Ice, Fire, And Literature

Iceland’s population is less than half a million people, but they publish almost as many books as the U.K.  by Puja Changoiwala
Sports

The Carolina Panthers’ New Owner Is No Trump Fan

He also proudly called him a “demented, narcissistic scumbag.”  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
It's Time To Ask Deeper Questions About School Shootings
Recent
I’m Black And British. The Royal Wedding Left Me Feeling Conflicted. about 18 hours ago After Being Partially Paralyzed, A Former Georgetown Linebacker Walks For The First Time At Graduation  about 21 hours ago HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story about 22 hours ago 280 Million HPV Vaccines Have Been Administered Worldwide about 23 hours ago Here’s Why ‘Stand By Me’ Was The Perfect Song For The Royal Wedding about 23 hours ago 93-Year-Old Man Hits A Hole-In-One In His Final Game Of Golf 4 days ago GQ Mocks Vanity Fair’s Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover 4 days ago The Land Of Ice, Fire, And Literature 4 days ago The Carolina Panthers’ New Owner Is No Trump Fan 5 days ago New Zealand To Get Its Entire Homeless Population Off The Streets With A $100 Million Initiative 5 days ago The Senate Voted To Overturn The FCC’s Net Neutrality Repeal. Now It’s Time For The House To Take Action. 5 days ago The Keeper Of The Eames Family Legacy Is Creating A World All His Own 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers