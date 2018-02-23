  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  3. 3 3
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor

by Penn Collins

February 23, 2018 at 14:40
Copy Link

Despite the best efforts of advocates trying to change the way social media outlets provide news, it seems that even a juggernaut like YouTube still struggles to parse out the maliciously fake stories from the real ones. 

David Hogg is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Following the tragic shooting that left 17 dead, he’s helped spearhead a student-led campaign for gun control reform. Sadly, it bears mentioning that David Hogg is, in fact, a real student and not a paid actor or pawn of “the liberal agenda.”

But that obvious fact didn’t keep YouTuber “mike m” from uploading a video with the caption that Hogg was an actor. The video itself featured older news footage of Hogg being interviewed by an L.A. news outlet after an altercation between a lifeguard and swimmer at the beach. The video was originally posted last August.

The falsely re-captioned video reached #1 on YouTube’s trending videos list and stayed there until it was removed from the site, apparently manually rather than systemically. By that time, the false information of this type had spread via Facebook over 111,000 shares per this account: 

A New York Times piece examining the bizarre instance which, sadly, remains common, revealed that the poster’s further commentary on the video explicitly stated that those who spoke out in favor of gun control were “crisis actors.” 

Google, which owns YouTube, said in a statement regarding the incident:

In 2017, we started rolling out changes to better surface authoritative news sources in search results, particularly around breaking news events. We’ve seen improvements, but in some circumstances, these changes are not working quickly enough. In addition, last year we updated the application of our harassment policy to include hoax videos that target the victims of these tragedies.

According to the Times, “mike m” is a 51-year-old Idaho resident whose other YouTube videos suggest an affinity for conspiracy theories. 

Sadly, Hogg was forced away from both his studies and activism to affirm that he’s not a crisis actor, but a regular person just trying to effect social change. Speaking to CNN, Hogg said, "I'm not a crisis actor. I'm someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to [have] to do that."

Share image via Micah Grimes/Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Media's Mass Shooting Coverage Has Got To Change, A Psychologist Says

A study suggests shooters are compelled by a desire for fame. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Culture

How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media    

The history of American photography is more diverse than you may think.  by Drew Tewksbury
Health

5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach

It’s amazing what 1,000 volunteers can accomplish in 85 weeks. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor
Recent
In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ 2 days ago This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero 2 days ago Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ 2 days ago With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language  2 days ago Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President  3 days ago Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It 3 days ago For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership 3 days ago Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games 3 days ago Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post  3 days ago Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race 3 days ago Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games 3 days ago Historians Across The Political Spectrum Agree: Trump Is Among The Worst Presidents In American History 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers