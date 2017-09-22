  • Trending
Woman Tracks Down and Marries Her Sperm Donor

by Tod Perry

September 22, 2017 at 9:15
At the age of 42, Londoner Aminah Hart was single, but she wanted a child. So she went to a sperm bank and selected an anonymous donor for in vitro fertilization. After her daughter, Leila, was born, Hart began to wonder who the father of her daughter was. So she sent him some photos and a thank-you letter through the anonymous IVF registry. 

Ten thousand miles away, Australian cattle farmer Scott Andersen saw that Leila looked just like the four other children he had from his two previous marriages. Although he was under no obligation to respond to Hart’s messages, he wrote back, saying that Leila was “gorgeous.” For about six months the two communicated via email before meeting up in Melbourne, Australia, a few days after Leila’s first birthday. 

“Those two fell in love with each other, honestly,” Hart says. “I don’t know if it’s because they’re doppelgängers or what it was. But there was an instant love between father and daughter and that relationship flourished very quickly.” The three began seeing each other every few weeks until something magical happened, Hart and Andersen began to fall in love.

A few months later, Andersen said he was going out to get some milk and he returned with and engagement ring. He proposed, and Hart said yes, making them quite possibly the first couple to meet and fall in love more than a year after their first child was born. Hart has announced that their story will soon be released as a book, How I Met Your Father, which is set to become a movie.

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 25, 2016.

