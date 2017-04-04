This Student Wrote #BlackLivesMatter 100 Times On His College Application—And Got In

Recently on GOOD
This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt It’s amazing how concisely a piece of clothing can address the biggest problem in entertainment
The San Francisco Giants Think These Headphones Will Help Them Win Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective Halo Neuroscience claims their brain-stimulating headsets will make the team’s practices more effective
Tesla Beats Ford In A Major Victory For Clean Energy Elon Musk’s electric car dominates
Two Vets Featured Some Furry Guests of Honor At Their Wedding, All For The Benefit Of A Rescue Shelter The wonderful gesture also made for some insanely cute photos
Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News Facebook and its partners are seriously gearing up for the war on fake news
Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke The NBA star knows Moana and Frozen better than you do
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.