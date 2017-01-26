  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Badlands National Park Stood Up To Trump Where It Hurts—On Twitter
    by Ben Jervey
  2. 2 2
    Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    WikiLeaks Declares War On Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    News Anchor Just Completely Exposed Trump’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twin She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    The 5 Most Painful Moments From Kellyanne Conway’s Newly-Discovered Stand-Up Comedy Video
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington
    by Devon Maloney
  9. 9 9
    The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Trump Adviser Says Media Should “Keep Its Mouth Shut”

by Leo Shvedsky

January 26, 2017 at 18:25
Copy Link

Remember Steve Bannon? We can’t blame you if you were trying to forget.

The Alt Right loving, former Breitbart News executive with a flair for white nationalist ideas, was an instrumental player in the resurrection and ultimate victory of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. And after the election, he was elevated to one of the most powerful positions in government, serving as Trump’s senior advisor.

And now he’s using that perch to bully and effectively threaten the free press, calling them, “among the most dishonest people on earth,” and using his first mainstream media interview to literally tell the press to “keep its mouth shut.”

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon told the New York Times in a phone interview on Wednesday.

His reasoning, so much as you call the trollish broadside a coherent thought, was that because the mainstream media (or, what he calls the “elite media”) is attempting to hold Trump accountable and was wrong about their election prognostications, they have invalidated their role as members of the fourth estate.

“I want you to quote this,” Mr. Bannon added, “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

You know what, we hear you on that last part, Steve. We’re all still trying to figure that one out.

Throughout the interview, Bannon reportedly remained “calm” but also repeatedly said the media, including The Times, was “humiliated” by Trump’s victory and is now serving as the “opposition party” more than the Democrats themselves even.

As Kevin Drum of Mother Jones writes, the emotional and partisan tone makes it sounds like Bannon doesn’t actually realize he’s now an employee of the federal government whose job is to serve the entire American public, not just a hyperpartisan agenda. That’s a sentiment echoed by Talking Points Memo, where Josh Marshall says the likely response from the same press that Bannon is attacking will be “contempt and derision.”

But honestly, that may be just what Bannon wants. Stay with me here on this one. After all, the longest-standing grievance amongst conservatives is that the media is biased against them. To that end, it’s worth noting that the Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, pointed out that in 2009, the Obama Administration struck a similar tone against Fox News, calling them the “opposition” and saying there was an active “war” with the cable news network.

Still, that’s a lot different than a blanket rejection of nearly the entire free press. And one that won’t offer any progress in helping get out a clear message of truth and transparency about what’s happening at the highest level of government. In other words, probably just what Steve Bannon and Donald Trump want.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Knitting Store Owner Bans Customers Who Marched, Then Doubles Down In The Face Of Outrage

“The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable,’ the shop owner broadcast on social media by Penn Collins
Food

Reader’s Digestif: A Peek Inside Your New Food Bible, Gather Journal

“Food is a universal language, and an incredible way of recounting a person, place, or experience.” by GOOD Food Editors
Communities

The Doomsday Clock Just Got Closer To Midnight

Take a guess who’s paving the way for global destruction  by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Democracy is a dialogue, not a monologue. Sign up to #MakeYourVoiceHeard with #PSOTU2017 https://t.co/7jYNc6vf7m https://t.co/pdmAOkq5fE
Trump Adviser Says Media Should “Keep Its Mouth Shut”
Recent
Trump Adviser Says Media Should “Keep Its Mouth Shut” about 2 hours ago The Amount Of Money It Will Take To Build Trump’s Border Wall Keeps Rising about 4 hours ago Why Mary Tyler Moore’s Legacy Matters More Than Ever For Young Women about 4 hours ago Ronda Rousey Took A Low-Profile Trip To Standing Rock, Offering Support And Supplies To Protesters  about 4 hours ago This Wind-Powered Sphere Has Led To A Technology That Could Solve The World’s Landmine Crisis about 5 hours ago Famous Athletes Pushing 40—And Pushing Boundaries about 5 hours ago 8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend) about 5 hours ago Knitting Store Owner Bans Customers Who Marched, Then Doubles Down In The Face Of Outrage about 6 hours ago Reader’s Digestif: A Peek Inside Your New Food Bible, Gather Journal about 6 hours ago The Doomsday Clock Just Got Closer To Midnight about 7 hours ago ‘Thank You Trump’ Twitter Campaign Backfires Spectacularly about 8 hours ago The Netherlands Defies Trump, Sets Up Fund To Help Women Around The Globe about 8 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers